‘You’re scaring the children’: Nancy Pelosi says she got in Trump’s face with terms he can understand
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) revealed on Monday that she told President Donald Trump that he is “scaring children” with his family separation policy at the border.
“Children are scared,” she recalled telling him. “You’re scaring the children of America, not just in those families, but their neighbors and communities.”
“You’re scaring the children,” Pelosi repeated. “Now we have to continue to keep that pressure on [the president] to remove all doubt that we in our country respect people for their dignity and worth.”
“Families belong together,” the Speaker concluded.
Watch Pelosi’s remarks below.
CNN
CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin schools Kellyanne Conway for clinging to her White House job despite violating federal rules
The Hatch Act prohibits federal employees from engaging in partisan attacks that can be construed as campaign-related. In June, the Office of Special Counsel (OSC), a government watchdog group, found that Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway violated the law by “disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity during television interviews and on social media." They called on President Donald Trump to fire Conway.
“Ms. Conway’s violations, if left unpunished, would send a message to all federal employees that they need not abide by the Hatch Act’s restrictions. Her actions thus erode the principal foundation of our democratic system—the rule of law,” the OSC said in a statement.
CNN
‘Not Trump — no!’ Regretful voter tells CNN that there’s no way he supports the president again in 2020
A Wisconsin voter who backed President Donald Trump in 2016 told CNN on Monday that there is no way that he's making the same mistake next year.
While appearing on a CNN panel of swing-state voters, Wisconsin resident David Soborowicz was asked whether he planned on voting for former Vice President Joe Biden in 2020. While he hesitated to give Biden his full endorsement, he did emphasize that he would not, under any circumstances, back the president again like he did three years ago.
"Not Trump," he said. "I will not, no."
Pennsylvania swing voter Chuck Howenstein, however, had no inhibitions about saying he would back Biden next year.
CNN
Donald Trump’s accuser tells CNN about harrowing assault: ‘It was a fight’
In an explosive story published in The Cut Friday, E. Jean Carroll, a former advice columnist, detailed an alleged assault by President Donald Trump in the 1990s. Carroll told two friends at the time -- both of whom confirmed her account to the magazine.
Carroll writes that she ran into Donald Trump at the high-end department store Bergdorf Goodman, and that the president brought her up to the lingerie section -- under the pretext of having her help him pick out a gift -- and sexually penetrated her even though she told him no and tried to fight him off.