‘You’re scaring the children’: Nancy Pelosi says she got in Trump’s face with terms he can understand

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) revealed on Monday that she told President Donald Trump that he is “scaring children” with his family separation policy at the border.

“Children are scared,” she recalled telling him. “You’re scaring the children of America, not just in those families, but their neighbors and communities.”

“You’re scaring the children,” Pelosi repeated. “Now we have to continue to keep that pressure on [the president] to remove all doubt that we in our country respect people for their dignity and worth.”

“Families belong together,” the Speaker concluded.

Watch Pelosi’s remarks below.