A leading expert on diplomacy just ripped Trump for turning the G20 meeting into an ‘authoritarian beauty contest’

A top negotiator in the Obama administration blasted President Donald Trump during an appearance Monday on MSNBC. Wendy R. Sherman, who is now a professor at the Harvard Kennedy School, accused Trump of coddling dictators on his latest overseas trip.

MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell asked Sherman if Trump was correct when he claimed that Obama had begged for a meeting with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un.

“Absolutely not,” she replied.

“As President Trump himself has said, the Obama Administration approach was strategic patience, and that was not going to be the Trump Administration approach. Though I would note, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, has now said he’s not in any hurry,” Sherman explained.

“What’s most disturbing about the trip to North Korea, [the meeting with] Kim Jong-Un came at the end of an authoritarian beauty contest that took place at the G20 as President Trump met with one authoritarian leader after another — but I think Kim Jong-Un takes the cake as the world’s premier dictator,” she said.

Watch video below: