A leading expert on diplomacy just ripped Trump for turning the G20 meeting into an ‘authoritarian beauty contest’
A top negotiator in the Obama administration blasted President Donald Trump during an appearance Monday on MSNBC. Wendy R. Sherman, who is now a professor at the Harvard Kennedy School, accused Trump of coddling dictators on his latest overseas trip.
MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell asked Sherman if Trump was correct when he claimed that Obama had begged for a meeting with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un.
“Absolutely not,” she replied.
“As President Trump himself has said, the Obama Administration approach was strategic patience, and that was not going to be the Trump Administration approach. Though I would note, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, has now said he’s not in any hurry,” Sherman explained.
“What’s most disturbing about the trip to North Korea, [the meeting with] Kim Jong-Un came at the end of an authoritarian beauty contest that took place at the G20 as President Trump met with one authoritarian leader after another — but I think Kim Jong-Un takes the cake as the world’s premier dictator,” she said.
Trump cruising to big Electoral College loss — according to model that predicted the 2018 blue wave
An election model that accurately predicted Democratic congressional gains last year is forecasting a big loss for President Donald Trump next year.
The election forecast model designed by Rachel Bitecofer, assistant director of the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University, predicts Trump will fall well short of the 270 electoral votes necessary to win re-election, reported the Washington Examiner.
#NeverAgainIsNow: 36 arrested as hundreds of Jewish protesters block road to migrant detention center
"This is what solidarity looks like."
Rejecting the notion that denouncing the Trump administration's immigrant detention centers as "concentration camps" does harm to the memory of the Holocaust, 200 Jewish people demonstrated at a facility in New Jersey Sunday evening and demanded the release of the thousands of immigrants in U.S. custody.
Grassroots group New Again Action called for all detention centers to be closed and for the U.S. government to protect asylum seekers and undocumented immigrants—instead of sending Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) into communities where the agency has arrested hundreds so far this year in raids.
Disturbingly hilarious Daily Show video exposes the similarities between Fox News and North Korean propaganda
North Korea's state-controlled media has praised the weekend meeting between dictator Kim Jong-un and President Donald Trump as a "historic" event.
But North Korea's propaganda outlets are not the only ones offering effusive praise for the meeting. Many of Trump's conservative allies in the media have hailed the meeting as well.
Comedy Central's The Daily Show on Monday tweeted out a video in which they mashed up clips from Fox News and Fox Business with clips from North Korea.
"This is something that many analysts and pundits thought was totally impossible," Fox News pundit Jeanine Pirro says in the video, followed by a North Korean broadcaster using eerily similar language.