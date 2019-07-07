ABC host pounds DHS chief after he lies and says reports of mistreated migrant children are ‘unsubstantiated’
Department of Homeland Security acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan on Sunday insisted that multiple reports about the treatment of migrant children at detention facilities are “unsubstantiated.”
In an interview on ABC’s This Week, host Martha Raddatz asked why he had refuted a New York Times report which found that children are being mistreated at migrant detention facilities.
“Why did you call those allegations unsubstantiated?” Raddatz asked.
“Because there’s adequate food and water,” McAleenan argued. “Because the facility is cleaned every day. Because I know what our standards are and I know they are being followed. Because we have tremendous levels of oversight — five levels of oversight.”
“You don’t believe the New York Times?” Raddatz asked, quoting from the report: “The stench of the children was so strong it spread to the agent. They had scabies, chicken pox.”
“You just referenced three things that were unsubstantiated,” McAleenan opined. “Inadequate food, inadequate water and unclean cells. None of those have been substantiated.”
“You still think they’re unsubstantiated given The New York Times and El Paso Times reports?” the ABC host pressed.
“I don’t know what specific allegations you’re referencing,” McAleenan replied.
“The ones I just read,” Raddatz shot back.
“This is an extraordinary, challenging situation,” McAleenan remarked. “We had an overflow situation with hundreds of children crossing every day.”
“I’m not denying there are challenging situations at the border,” he added. “I’m the one who has been talking about it the most.”
Watch the video below from ABC.
Breaking Banner
Ex-GOPer Amash doubles down on call for Trump impeachment and accuses Republican leaders of neutering lawmakers
In a sit-down interview with CNN host Jake Tapper, Rep. Justin Amash (MI) -- who abandoned the Republican Party on the Fourth of July -- doubled down on his call for Donald Trump to be impeached while at the same time attacking GOP leaders for effectively neutering the voices of GOP lawmakers.
In his first appearance since his July Fourth announcement, Amash told the "State of the Union" host that it was under former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) that he first saw the writing on the wall that everything in the GOP would be "top down" from that point.
That led to his complaints about Republicans falling in line behind Trump and a discussion on impeachment.
2020 Election
Trump snaps at ‘Sleepy Joe Biden’ after new poll shows president trailing him by 10 points
Donald Trump launched a new attack on former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday just hours after a new poll showed the president was trailing Biden by 10 points in a possible 2020 match-up.
Writing on Twitter, Trump stated, "Sleepy Joe Biden just admitted he worked with segregationists and separately, has already been very plain about the fact that he will be substantially raising everyone’s taxes if he becomes president. Ridiculously, all Democrats want to substantially raise taxes!"
Trump's tweet followed reporting that Biden has 53 percent support in the Washington Post/ABC News poll, compared to Trump’s 43 percent. Just 3 percent are undecided.
Breaking Banner
George Conway tweets links tying Trump to accused child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein after arrest
George Conway, the conservative attorney married to senior presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway, tweeted out a series of links that tie Donald Trump to accused child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein following the millionaire's arrest.
Epstein was taken into custody late Saturday night for allegedly sex trafficking dozens of minors in New York and Florida between 2002 and 2005 and is expected to appear in court in New York on Monday.
In a series of tweets Conway noted multiple connections between Epstein and Trump, including testimony given by the arrested millionaire where he pleaded the Fifth Amendment when asked if he had ever "socialized with Donald Trump in the presence of females under the age of 18."