‘Absolutely hilarious self-own’: Trump buried in mockery after blurting out he ‘knows nothing’ about Russia

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump gave a freewheeling press conference outside of the White House. Among the many diverse topics he covered, Trump gave a bizarre assessment of Sen. Mitch McConnell’s relationship to Russia.

“Mitch McConnell is a man that knows less about Russia and Russian influence than even Donald Trump, and I know nothing,” Trump said.

President Trump: “Mitch McConnell is a man that knows less about Russia and Russian influence than even Donald Trump, and I know nothing.” https://t.co/QfjCf69waF pic.twitter.com/7ja15qwIZc — The Hill (@thehill) July 30, 2019

Social media users that caught the segment responded with glee—and outrage.

So there you have it: @realDonaldTrump acknowledges that he is a Know Nothing. — Jack Pitney (@jpitney) July 30, 2019

Traitorous @GOP @realDonaldTrump hard at work to help Putin divide & weaken America so Russia can get ahead.#MoscowMitch @RepRatcliffe hard at work to stand in the way of any efforts to stop Russian election interference so Russia can once again choose our president in 2020. — Jodie Moss (@jodiemoss1976) July 30, 2019

@POTUS what do you talk about yourself in the third person ?? So you know nothing of Russia , you’ve never been there , had a beauty pageant there. Stop when I get closer to anything you can remember . #grandpatrump — graciela (@yukcom12) July 30, 2019

The minute @realDonaldTrump opened his mouth about Russia and McConnell the lies just overwhelmingly flew out of his mouth. These two men have no morals, ethics or care about America and upholding the constitution. They are both determined to destroy our democracy. — kimber Watson (@watson_kimber) July 30, 2019

If the last clause were uttered in isolation, I would completely agree. — Mad Hatter (@Shirley_I_Jest) July 30, 2019

MOSCOW MITCH is committing TREASON by preventing legislation to protect our elections from Russian interference…when it has been proven the Russians interfered in the last Presidential election through our voting system to HELP Donald Trump win. — Teresa Myers (@TeresaM88614471) July 30, 2019

Donald Trump: “Mitch McConnell is a man that knows less about Russia and Russian influence than even Donald Trump, and I know nothing.” Thank you for this gem of a quote! It lets me use a favorite GIF of mine. pic.twitter.com/vhLB5194sN — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) July 30, 2019

This is an absolutely hilarious self-own: “Mitch McConnell is a man that knows less about Russia — and Russian influence — than even Donald Trump,” the president said. “And I know nothing.”https://t.co/cGADlTDJN7 — Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) July 30, 2019