Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Absolutely hilarious self-own’: Trump buried in mockery after blurting out he ‘knows nothing’ about Russia

Published

4 mins ago

on

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump gave a freewheeling press conference outside of the White House. Among the many diverse topics he covered, Trump gave a bizarre assessment of Sen. Mitch McConnell’s relationship to Russia.

“Mitch McConnell is a man that knows less about Russia and Russian influence than even Donald Trump, and I know nothing,” Trump said.

Social media users that caught the segment responded with glee—and outrage.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Absolutely hilarious self-own’: Trump buried in mockery after blurting out he ‘knows nothing’ about Russia

Published

3 mins ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump gave a freewheeling press conference outside of the White House. Among the many diverse topics he covered, Trump gave a bizarre assessment of Sen. Mitch McConnell's relationship to Russia.

"Mitch McConnell is a man that knows less about Russia and Russian influence than even Donald Trump, and I know nothing," Trump said.

President Trump: "Mitch McConnell is a man that knows less about Russia and Russian influence than even Donald Trump, and I know nothing." https://t.co/QfjCf69waF pic.twitter.com/7ja15qwIZc

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump just sent a signal that has white supremacists cheering

Published

6 mins ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

When President Donald Trump unleashes his racist attacks on public figures of color like Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), and Al Sharpton, it provides direct comfort and support to the most repugnant and dangerous parts of the white supremacist movement.

But while unabashed racism has become ubiquitous in Trump’s rhetoric, a couple of remarks in his recent Twitter tirades jumped out at me as particularly strong dog whistles for darkest corners of the bigoted right-wing.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

An analysis of Trump’s 7,602 tweets since being in office shows what he cares about most

Published

47 mins ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

Donald Trump in coal helmet thumbs up

According to an analysis of all of President Donald Trump's tweets since becoming the leader of the free world, the Center for American Progress showed the raw numbers about what the president cares most about.

The president has mentioned his own name the most out of any one topic, tweeting it 542 times. He's ranted about so-called "fake news" 453 times and used the word "Russia" 353 times.

Democrats are in the "Motor City" Tuesday and Wednesday for the second in a long-line of debates, where they'll discuss a huge swath of issues like student loans, infrastructure, better education, trade, ways to help manufacturing jobs, green energy and more.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image