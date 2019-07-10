Acosta probably saved himself with Trump — even though press conference was a disaster: WaPo reporter
Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta’s press conference excusing and deflecting blame for his sweetheart plea bargain with accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was, by all accounts a disaster.
And yet, on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Washington Post journalist David Swerdlick told host Wolf Blitzer that he expects President Donald Trump is satisfied with Acosta’s performance — and that his job may now be safe.
“From my point of view, did Secretary Acosta help himself on the PR front and with the president? I think the answer is yes,” said Swerdlick. “President Trump likes people who go out cool as a cucumber, get everything down in the weeds and the legalese, and don’t address the big moral questions.”
“If the question is, did he explain the sweetheart deal? No,” Swerdlick added. “He said at one point that Jeffrey Epstein, quote, ‘needed to go to jail.’ If he needed to go to jail, why did he get such a short sentence when he had 12 hours a day of work-release? When you’re talking about a crime that involved sexual crimes involving children?”
Watch below:
Rosie O’Donnell reveals her one big trick for dealing with Trump
In a Tuesday interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo, comedian and former television host Rosie O'Donnell gave Speaker Nancy Pelosi some advice on how to deal with President Donald Trump.
"We need to have people come together and come up with ideas that make us humane and also someone who respects justice and we could do both," said CNN host Chris Cuomo about the border crisis. "But, I’m telling you, Rosie, the thing that you’re doing this Friday and getting out and getting people to care so they start pushing Congress to do their jobs and make sure there’s oversight, that is a key ingredient in making it better."
Megan Rapinoe says neither she nor her teammates want to go to White House: We won’t be ‘put on display’
President Donald Trump said that Megan Rapinoe and the U.S. Women's Soccer Team would be invited to the White House whether they won the World Cup or not. Yet, the invitation hasn't yet come. Even if it does, however, Rapinoe said she's not interested and neither are her teammates.
"I would not go and every teammate I talked to would not go," she told Anderson Cooper Tuesday.
"Everyone that you've talked to?" he asked.
Soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe takes victory lap on CNN to explain her epic stance
Soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe sat down with CNN's Anderson Cooper to explain more about her life for the past few weeks during the World Cup.
Rapinoe said that even though she had to keep her head in the game, she couldn't keep the war for equal pay, the fight with Trump and everything else on the backburner while playing.
She also said that the ratings and successes of the women's team are all there to prove that the women's team should be equal. She said that she and the other teammates don't want the fight to be public and mean-spirited but they think "it's in the best interest" of everyone involved.