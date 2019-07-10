Acosta whines ‘facts are being overlooked’ as he defends his handling of Jeffrey Epstein’s case
On Wednesday, Labor Secretary Alex Acosta held a press conference to address controversy about a “sweetheart” deal that allowed Jeffrey Epstein to spend just 13 months in jail. During that time, Epstein was allowed to leave and work out of an office.
“Facts are important, and facts are being overlooked,” Acosta said.
As a U.S. attorney in Miami, Acosta helped negotiation the plea deal. He said during his press conference that the Palm Beach State Attorney’s office was ready to “let Epstein walk free” and claimed the plea deal was necessary to put him behind bars.
“The goal here was straightforward, put Epstein behind bars, ensure he registered as a sex offender, provide victims with the means to seek restitution, and protect the public by putting them on notice that a predator was in their midst,” Acosta said.
Watch video below:
Latest Headlines
Acosta whines ‘facts are being overlooked’ as he defends his handling of Jeffrey Epstein’s case
On Wednesday, Labor Secretary Alex Acosta held a press conference to address controversy about a "sweetheart" deal that allowed Jeffrey Epstein to spend just 13 months in jail. During that time, Epstein was allowed to leave and work out of an office.
"Facts are important, and facts are being overlooked,” Acosta said.
As a U.S. attorney in Miami, Acosta helped negotiation the plea deal. He said during his press conference that the Palm Beach State Attorney's office was ready to "let Epstein walk free" and claimed the plea deal was necessary to put him behind bars.
"The goal here was straightforward, put Epstein behind bars, ensure he registered as a sex offender, provide victims with the means to seek restitution, and protect the public by putting them on notice that a predator was in their midst," Acosta said.
Acosta told Trump transition team he was told to ‘back off’ because Epstein ‘belonged to intelligence’: report
Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta told members of Trump's transition team that he was instructed to "back off" when prosecuting Jeffrey Epstein a decade ago, according to investigative reporter Vicky Ward.
Writing at The Daily Beast, Ward said she had spoken to sources that informed her that concerns about Epstein "had been raised by the Trump transition team when Alexander Acosta, the former U.S. attorney in Miami who’d infamously cut Epstein a non-prosecution plea deal back in 2007, was being interviewed for the job of labor secretary."
Breaking Banner
Bush admin official explains why Republicans are painfully silent about Alex Acosta’s plea deal with Jeffrey Epstein
Democrats on Capitol Hill have been demanding the resignation of Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta for the lenient plea deal he once gave billionaire financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who pled “not guilty” this week to new sex trafficking and conspiracy charges. Conservatives, meanwhile, have mostly remained silent, but a major exception is former GOP insider and anti-Trump conservative Peter Wehner — who explained to MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace why he believes Republicans are showing blatant “hypocrisy” where Acosta is concerned.