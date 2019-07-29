Actually, Trump hates America — his only true love is the debasement of human beings
In the run-up to 2020, this can’t be said frequently, loudly or clearly enough.
Two weekends ago, Donald Trump said that four female citizens of color who dared complain about the president’s racism hate America so they should leave it. This past weekend, he said the city of Baltimore is so “crime-infested” that “no human being” would want to live there. Think about what he’s saying—what he’s really saying.
This article was originally published at The Editorial Board
I don’t mean that it’s racist. I don’t mean that when he says “America” he means “white.” I don’t mean that when he says “human being” he means “white.” That’s clear to me. That’s clear to you. That’s becoming clearer (I hope dearly) to our nihilist press corps. But that’s not what I mean when I say think about what he’s really saying.
He’s saying he hates America.
This America. The one of now.
If Trump represents anything in nationalist terms, it’s an America of the past, a nation that’s white and Christian. This is the America he vowed to make great again. (This America is more fiction than historical fact, but let’s just roll with it for now.)
If the four Democratic women Trump accused of hating American represent anything in nationalist terms, it’s an America of the present and of the future, a nation that’s racially, ethnically and religiously multicultural. (This America, by the way, is more historical fact than fiction, but again let’s just roll with Trump’s make-believe for now.)
When these four women of color—US Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley—complained about the president’s racism, they were complaining about the manners and mores that did once, and still try to, exclude human beings like them from fully participating in the American political franchise.
This is the America “they hate.”
When the president said no “human being” would want to live in “crime-infested” Baltimore, he was saying that its “problems” have nothing to do with him, as if a major US city were another president’s responsibility. The America that Trump represents excludes a metropolis, because it represents America’s present and its future.
This is the America he hates.
In the months running up to the 2020 presidential election, President Donald Trump’s anti-American hatred can’t be declared frequently, loudly or clearly enough.
Liberals might squirm at this. After all, liberals are frequently on the receiving end of Republicans accusing them of hating America. This has been especially true when liberals voiced dissent during times of war. And liberals, being liberal-minded, are wont to thinking that two wrongs don’t make a right, and they’re generally right.
But this isn’t two wrongs.
These Democrats hate an America predicated on evil—the debasement of human beings so they can be ruled without consent. What they hate is political inequality.
Trump hates what America is and will be. What he wants is the debasement of human beings so they can be ruled without consent. What he hates is political equality.
Ours is unlike any other society. While societies like Great Britain and France begrudgingly became nations over time, America was a nation from the beginning, because we believed in something called “the people” in which everyone was equal.
“The people” were white men even if the founders never said as much. But that, in addition to black people being legal property, doesn’t detract from how extraordinary it was then for a nation to think itself as one under equality. And it doesn’t detract from the fact that “the people” has over time come to represent the actual people.
“The value of equality—the cornerstone of the American system of beliefs—is the essential value of nationalism,” wrote Liah Greenfeld in her new book Nationalism: A Short History. “Nationalism transformed Western societies into nations, and in doing so made equality a core Western value.” Greenfeld added: “This is why, in other words, Americans are committed to equality more passionately than any other people.”
My point is Trump’s hate doesn’t stop with four citizens of color. It doesn’t stop with Baltimore. It doesn’t stop with an America becoming more diverse. Trump hates an ideology central to being an American. He hates a moral system key to our nationality.
Trump hates nationalism.
2020 Election
Forget guns, God and gays: Trump’s 2020 re-election plan has shifted the GOP to the three R’s
Back in the good old days of, say, 2016, the line about the Republican method for turning out the right-wing vote was that they focused on the "Three G's": God, guns and gays. For decades, demagoguing about the evils of gay rights and the glories of guns, as well as showy acts of piety, have been the bread and butter of Republican politics, the go-to method of whipping up an evangelical base and pushing faltering GOP candidates over the finish line.
But as this past weekend's events show, Donald Trump's strategy for winning the 2020 election would be better understood as the Three Rs: Racism, Russia and Republican servility. By relying on these, Trump hopes he can do exactly what he did in 2016: Run up margins just high enough in Midwestern swing states to win the Electoral College, even though he's likely to lose in the popular vote. Unfortunately, he may not be wrong to believe it will work.
Commentary
The United States has passed a point of no return
[Editorial note: This remnant of a manuscript, discovered in a vault near the coastal town of Walpole, Massachusetts, appears to have been part of a larger project, probably envisioned as an interpretive history of the United States since the year 2000. Only a single chapter, probably written near the midpoint of the twenty-first century, has survived. Whether the remainder of the manuscript has been lost or the author abandoned it before its completion is unknown.]
Chapter 1
The Launch
From our present vantage point, it seems clear that, by 2019, the United States had passed a point of no return. In retrospect, this was the moment when indications of things gone fundamentally awry should have become unmistakable. Although at the time much remained hidden in shadows, the historic pivot now commonly referred to as the Great Reckoning had commenced.
Commentary
Here are 5 reasons why Trump lackey John Ratcliffe is a terrible choice for intel chief
Dan Coats, director of national intelligence in the Trump Administration, has announced that he is retiring from the position — and the Republican Donald Trump has in mind as a replacement is 53-year-old Rep. John Ratcliffe of Texas. Whether or not Ratcliffe (a former U.S. attorney) will be confirmed by the U.S. Senate remains to be seen, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will no doubt do everything he can to ram Ratcliffe’s confirmation through. Ratcliffe, however, won’t get a lot of support from Democrats: the Texas congressman is a strident Trump loyalist, which was painfully evident during his hostile and angry questioning when former special counsel Robert Mueller testified before Congress on Wednesday, July 24.