Alabama GOP Senate candidate bitterly complains TV has been ruined by showing too many ‘homosexual activities’

Alabama Republican Senate candidate John Merrill this week complained that he doesn’t enjoy watching television anymore due to the excess amount of “homosexual activities” that appear on his screen.

In an interview with AL.com, Merrill said that the lack of positive moral content on television these days has led to a decline in the nation’s morality.

“There’s no more TV shows like ‘Gunsmoke’ or ‘Bonanza’ or ‘The Virginian’ or ‘I Love Lucy’ or ‘Andy Griffith,'” he said “People are too interested in homosexual activities. They’re too interested in the wife-swap TV shows and the shows that are not morally uplifting. That’s the problem.”

When asked if he could cite any specific examples of “homosexual activities” that are clogging up Americans’ TV screens, Merrill declined and simply reiterated his previous statement.

“I meant what I said,” he told the paper. “People are too interested in anything that is not uplifting, edifying. They’re too busy being preoccupied with homosexual activities and the wife swap shows.”

Merrill is one of several candidates, including accused child molester Roy Moore, who is running for the Republican nomination to take on Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) in a key 2020 Senate race.