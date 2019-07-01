Alabama mall cop sicced K-9 unit on black teenager in shocking racial profiling scandal: report
An Alabama mall is being sued for $25 million after a security worker’s K-9 unit allegedly attacked a juvenile during a racial profiling incident.
“Attorney’s representing five young African-American males announced Monday a $25 million lawsuit against a Mobile mall after alleging racially motivated harassment, violence and a security dog attack during a shopping trip less than two weeks ago,” the Mobile Press Register reported Monday.
“Dogs were used to control African-Americans during the civil rights protests in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1963 and it appears with this incident that we haven’t made much progress,” victim’s attorney L. Chris Stewart said.
One major question is why a shopping mall ever thought they needed a K-9 unit in the first place.
“We have numerous questions for Brookfield Properties, The Shoppes at Bel Air and Allied Universal Security regarding why their security guards were so aggressive and also why a K-9, trained to attack on command, is patrolling a shopping mall,” Steward said.
“After [fifteen-year-old Cameron Robinson] complained that mall security officers had racially profiled the group, a K-9 unit security guard allegedly slammed the handcuffed 16-year-old on his head and ordered his Dutch Shepherd to attack him, according to the second attorney representing the group, Justin Miller, a partner at Morgan & Morgan,” the newspaper reported.
“He forced me to the ground aggressively and the let the dog out at me,” Robinson told WKRG-TV. “I blacked out when he slammed me to the ground.”
The injuries resulted in Robinson spending two and a half days in the hospital.
“Just to see him sitting on the curb, bleeding, looking up at me crying, saying ‘Mama, they put the dog on me, I didn’t do anything,’ it just broke my heart,” his mother, Calandra Smith, said.
Watch:
Ted Cruz compares himself to Rosa Parks in insane lawsuit
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is comparing himself to the woman known as "the first lady of civil rights," and "the mother of the freedom movement," Rosa Parks. Parks famously refused to follow the law, engaging in civil disobedience by refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger.
CNN
Trump is terrified of Harris because he’s scared of ‘clap back’ from ‘strong black women’: CNN’s April Ryan
On Monday, CNN analyst and American Urban Radio Network D.C. bureau chief April Ryan scorched Donald Trump Jr. for retweeting a racist screed that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is not a "black American" — and highlighted just how terrified the Trump team is of the freshman senator.
"Eerily familiar, isn't it?" Ryan told "The Situation Room" host Wolf Blitzer. "President Trump began his political career with Birtherism, and that gave him basically the Oval Office. He began that way, and now his son is trying to throw this at another black person who is of mixed race, but who was born in this nation. No one questions President Trump when he talks about his father was 'born in Germany,' or even Ted Cruz."
After Sanders points out poorest have zero or negative wealth, WaPo fact checker slammed for calling that fact ‘not especially meaningful’
Critics of massive wealth inequality in the United States defended a statistic frequently cited by 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday after Glenn Kessler, author of the Washington Post's "Fact Checker" column, claimed the fact that the bottom half of the country has zero or negative wealth was "not especially meaningful."
The statistic in question was brought up most recently by Sanders during the Democratic primary debate last week:
"We have three people in this country owning more wealth than the bottom half of America," Sanders said.