‘All you have to do is Twitter flirt’ with Trump to get him to do what you want: Congressman
A Democratic Congressman accused President Donald Trump of refusing to adhere to a “mature” international policy.
“Look, this is a politics of foreign policy driven by this president’s deep, dark insecurities,” Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) told CNN’s Jake Tapper Monday. “Apparently, at this point, all you have to do is Twitter-flirt with this president and compliment his hair and you could get whatever you want.”
He called it nothing more than theatrics, noting it was “disappointing” to see an American president stoop to this level. Rose went on to say that there was no clear negotiation or clear strategy from the Trump administration. Meanwhile, China is being left in the dark.
“So, I do disagree with this notion that we should just relinquish this and set up as an ultimatum because — look beyond the region,” he continued. “This is an invitation to nations like Iran, and God knows who else, that there are no consequences to continued nuclear proliferation.”
He went on to call it dangerous to institute another global race for nuclear weapons.
“It is clear that we have to engage with people and we can’t have a utopian forum of geopolitics but with that being said, what we’re doing right now is we are rewarding bad behavior,” Rose continued. “[Reporter Jamal] Khashoggi is killed and — and in response, we have further arms sales to Saudi Arabia and support them even more in the efforts in Yemen when it is a clearly a geopolitical race against Iran.”
In Russia, Rose said the United States gives Vladimir Putin a sit down where they’re joking about him hacking another American election.
“At one point or another, this president has got to understand that Vladimir Putin is laughing at him, not with him,” Rose said. “We cannot reward attacks on the homeland and that is exactly what Russia did in 2016. So we can walk this fine line, this is what this country is all about, but it takes a mature foreign policy and right now we have exactly the opposite. ”
Former emissary to North Korea horrified to see Ivanka Trump taking the place of actual diplomats
Bill Richardson, the former governor of New Mexico and a former U.S. emissary to North Korea, was not pleased to see Ivanka Trump accompanying her father to the G-20 summit.
"I think what is disturbing is that he doesn’t have seasoned diplomats like Ambassador Bill Burns briefing him," Richardson told CNN on Monday.
"The president is obviously very comfortable with the Saudi leader, with Vladimir Putin, with Kim Jong-un. And what about our allies? What about Macron and the European Union and Germany, that could try to help us navigate through the situation with Iran.
"I don’t like Iran. I wish they would stop helping terrorists in Syria and Yemen. But I think this nuclear deal -- we never should have pulled out. Iran was complying and now they’re pulling out and where do we go from here?" Richardson continued.
Bakari Sellers shuts down Trump defender over ‘crazy right-wing talking points’ as CNN panel dissolves into chaos
A CNN "State of the Union" panel broke down into a shouting match on Sunday morning as one of Donald Trump's most avid defenders accused Democrats of what contributor Barari Sellers called "crazy right-wing talking points."
Discussing the two Democratic debates, Trump defender David Urban started ticking off positions he ascribed to the whole party after stating, "What are you people talking about? Like, this Democratic field cannot get further to the left of one another. There is nobody up there that will beat Donald Trump, I promise you that. "
As Urban insisted that all of the potential Democratic nominees are in favor of abolishing ICE, getting rid of all private insurance and open borders, the panel blew up with exclamations of disbelief and dismay, before Sellers cut through the chatter.
CNN panel ridicules Trump’s photo-op diplomacy with Kim Jong-un: All we got ‘was pictures’
During a CNN discussion on President Donald Trump's meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un early Sunday morning, host Victor Blackwell and contributor April Ryan were skeptical that anything would come of it -- saying it was just done for the public relations benefit for both leaders in their home countries.
Noting the intelligence officials told her that Trump looked weak, "chasing" after the North Korean leader, Ryan offered her own assessment of the meet-up.
"This president has his own reality," Ryan began. "President Obama really looked to diplomacy and trying to work it out with Kim Jong-un the best way he could. I'm not saying he did the right thing or the wrong thing, but each administration that I've seen over the last 22 years has dealt with North Korea in a different way than this president deals with it."