Amazon takes down books by ‘father of conversion therapy’ after months of pressure from LGBTQ activists
On Wednesday, NBC News reported that Amazon has quietly taken down the books of Dr. Joseph Nicolosi, a discredited anti-LGBTQ clinical psychologist who is considered to be “the father of conversion therapy.”
Nicolosi, who founded the Thomas Aquinas Psychological Clinic and the National Association for Research and Therapy of Homosexuality, died in 2017 at the age of 70, but his work has been heavily used by right-wing religious organizations as justification for protocols to “treat” and “cure” homosexuality, a practice that is broadly considered child abuse and banned in an increasing number of states. He authored several how-to guides instructing parents to try to change LGBTQ children’s sexual orientation and gender identity, including “A Parent’s Guide to Preventing Homosexuality.”
“I would say many survivors of conversion therapy could trace their trauma to Nicolosi,” said Sam Brinton, a conversion therapy survivor who manages advocacy and government affairs for The Trevor Project. “His work lent credibility under the guise of ‘science’ to conversion therapy, even though the practice has been disputed and discredited as dangerous and harmful by medical experts.”
Conversion therapy takes a broad range of forms, with its practitioners using everything from verbal behavior modification to painful electric shocks to “cure” homosexuality. LGBTQ youth subjected to this have been found vastly more likely to develop substance abuse or commit suicide.
LGBTQ activists have been pressuring Amazon for months to remove Nicolosi’s books, with one Change.org petition surpassing 82,000 signatures.
Democratic senator outsmarted Trump’s Border Patrol rules — by personally escorting people across the border
President Donald Trump's metering policy to prevent people from making asylum claims was circumvented by a Democratic senator on Wednesday.
"Today Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) crossed the U.S. border from Juarez to El Paso with Families Belong Together to help escort 5 asylum-seekers and try to prevent them from being sent back to Mexico," Sabrina Singh, his press secretary, announced. "Out of concern for the asylum-seekers' safety, we did not make this event public until now."
"Cory was able to observe the crossing, interactions with federal immigration authorities, and see the disastrous impact of President Trump's cruel immigration policy," she continued.
Breaking Banner
Former Trump Organization workers are organizing together to confront the president on his policies
President Donald Trump's immigration policy has sparked outrage around the country and has sparked renewed calls for full and comprehensive immigration reform.
According to the Washington Post, there is now a new group lobbying the president to support reform: undocumented former Trump Organization employees.
"We are modest people who represent the dreams of the 11 million undocumented men, women and children who live and work in this country," wrote 21 groundskeepers, maids, and kitchen workers who used to be employed by the president's golf courses. "We love America and want to talk to you about helping to give us a chance to become legal."
Breaking Banner
Here are the top 6 most hilarious things the judge told the DOJ today about Trump
President Donald Trump reversal on attempting to get a citizenship question on the 2020 Census resulted in a bizarre conference call before Judge George Hazel on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the Commerce Department and Department of Justice said they would not be further litigating the citizenship question and would begin printing the census forms without the contentious question.
That was the opinion of the Trump administration -- until Trump himself took to Twitter to argue otherwise.
Following the hearing, a 15-page transcript was released by the court.