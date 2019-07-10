Ambassadors admit most of them think Trump is inept: ‘It could have been any of us’

Speaking on the assurance of anonymity, one ambassador admitted that the comments about President Donald Trump by U.K. ambassador to the U.S. Kim Darroch could have been said by any of the ambassadors.

That ambassador isn’t the only one, however, Axios noted.

“I knew that nothing would remain secret, so I sent them in a most confidential manner,” said former French ambassador Gérard Araud. “It’s what happens when a populist leader takes command in a liberal democracy. These people don’t recognize or accept the idea that an ambassador or a bureaucrat could be of any use. They only want to deal with other leaders.”

While there will be another British ambassador after Darroch’s resignation, the report said that it’s not guaranteed that the new one will have much better access.

