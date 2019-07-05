Amish aid worker indicted for child sex abuse in Ohio after fleeing from Haiti

Jeriah Mast, Amish-Mennonite aid worker who fled back to the United States to escape from accusations of sexually abusing five boys in Haiti has been indicted by a grand jury in Ohio, according to Christian News.

Mast, 37, was working with Christian Aid Ministries, an Amish-Mennonite charity, and allegedly committed the crimes between 1999 and 2008. His alleged victims ranged from 13 to 16 at the time. He fled back to the United States in May after being confronted by a CAM pastor.

“He confessed multiple instances of immoral sexual relationships with boys, which began in his youth,” said Mast’s church, Shining Light Christian Fellowship, in a statement. “He acknowledged to living a life of deception and hypocrisy. He also confessed that he lied to cover up his sins … an appointment was made to report this to our local sheriff department. Jeriah voluntarily went in person for an interview and confessed to a local detective and an FBI agent (including giving names of victims).”

A Haitian court has reportedly also requested that Mast and the leadership of Christian Aid Ministries to appear, but none of them have showed up.