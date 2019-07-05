Quantcast
Connect with us

Amish aid worker indicted for child sex abuse in Ohio after fleeing from Haiti

Published

1 min ago

on

Jeriah Mast, Amish-Mennonite aid worker who fled back to the United States to escape from accusations of sexually abusing five boys in Haiti has been indicted by a grand jury in Ohio, according to Christian News.

Mast, 37, was working with Christian Aid Ministries, an Amish-Mennonite charity, and allegedly committed the crimes between 1999 and 2008. His alleged victims ranged from 13 to 16 at the time. He fled back to the United States in May after being confronted by a CAM pastor.

“He confessed multiple instances of immoral sexual relationships with boys, which began in his youth,” said Mast’s church, Shining Light Christian Fellowship, in a statement. “He acknowledged to living a life of deception and hypocrisy. He also confessed that he lied to cover up his sins … an appointment was made to report this to our local sheriff department. Jeriah voluntarily went in person for an interview and confessed to a local detective and an FBI agent (including giving names of victims).”

A Haitian court has reportedly also requested that Mast and the leadership of Christian Aid Ministries to appear, but none of them have showed up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Amish aid worker indicted for child sex abuse in Ohio after fleeing from Haiti

Published

1 min ago

on

July 5, 2019

By

Jeriah Mast, Amish-Mennonite aid worker who fled back to the United States to escape from accusations of sexually abusing five boys in Haiti has been indicted by a grand jury in Ohio, according to Christian News.

Mast, 37, was working with Christian Aid Ministries, an Amish-Mennonite charity, and allegedly committed the crimes between 1999 and 2008. His alleged victims ranged from 13 to 16 at the time. He fled back to the United States in May after being confronted by a CAM pastor.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Meeting Trump at the DMZ ‘backfired’ on Kim Jong-un — who looks weak in North Korea: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 5, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's impromptu meeting with Kim Jong-un at the De-Militarized Zone (DMZ) backfired politically on the North Korea dictator, the Daily Mail reported Friday.

"Kim Jong-un's impromptu meeting with Donald Trump last week has gone down badly in North Korea where people are unsure why their leader rushed to meet the U.S. President, it has been claimed," the British newspaper reported. "Kim's eagerness to meet Trump has undermined the picture that Pyongyang paints of a powerful and proactive leader, a source told Korean media."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Michigan cop ignites an immediate backlash after he’s caught hurling racist comment at Middle Eastern couple

Published

44 mins ago

on

July 5, 2019

By

Authorities in Brownstown, Michigan are investigating a local police officer after multiple witnesses heard him tell an Arab-American family to go back where they came from, reports WXYZ.

The altercation occurred on the Fourth of July and began after the officer had words with a father and his child who were making their way into a local park.

As the two walked away, witnesses heard the cop-- who later identified himself as Officer Gillespie -- make the racist comment only to be called out by another man who was also entering the park.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image