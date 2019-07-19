‘An attack on all of us’: Anime fans reel after deadly Japan fire
A devastating apparent arson attack on a renowned Japanese animation firm has left anime fans and insiders heartbroken, with many likening the fire to a terror attack on their community.
The inferno that ripped through Kyoto Animation on Thursday killed 33 people and injured dozens more at a firm that has delighted fans across the world with its animations of popular manga works.d
“Kyoto Animation is home to some of the world’s most talented animators and dreamers,” Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted after the attack.
“KyoAni artists spread joy all over the world and across generations with their masterpieces.”
Founded in 1981, Kyoto Animation might lack the name recognition of Japan’s Studio Ghibli, but to anime fans it is a household name, responsible for beloved television series including “The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya” and “K-ON!”
“They made amazing films. I was heartbroken,” said James Coleman, a 17-year-old tourist walking in Tokyo’s famed anime and gaming district Akihabara on Friday.
“I was really shocked and I was confused as to why anyone would attack a place like Kyoto Animation.”
While many animation studios are based in Tokyo, the firm — known by fans as KyoAni — reportedly felt strongly about remaining in the ancient Japanese city of Kyoto.
Its work often featured elaborate shots described as “KyoAni quality” by enthusiastic fans.
“All we can do is remember the work they created,” said French tourist Mederic Theys.
After the fire, anime fans at home and abroad tweeted their support with the hashtag #KyoAniStrong and #PrayForKyoAni.
– ‘A kind of terrorism’ –
The motive for the attack remained unclear a day after the devastating blaze. Police have detained a 41-year-old man, with reports suggesting he had accused Kyoto Animation of plagiarism.
Initial speculation had focused on whether a disgruntled employee could be involved, in an industry infamous for underpaying and overworking its artists.
“It’s like a domestic terrorist attack,” said Aaron Law, a tourist from New Zealand, also in Akihabara.
Manga artist Junichi Inoue, author of “Diary of a Chinese Wife”, said he feared the trauma from the attack could cripple creativity among artists in the industry, himself included.
“These 33 lives created extraordinary work,” he told AFP.
“We must not bend to it. It would be losing in the face of a kind of terrorism,” he added.
Ryusuke Hikawa, a professor at Tokyo’s Meiji University and a specialist in animation, also expressed hope that the attack would not cow the industry, where threats against artists are not uncommon.
“We must not bow in the face of violence,” he told AFP.
“Kyoto Animation and others must continue to produce animations with a message.”
– ‘Fear and trauma’ –
Founded by a husband-wife couple, Kyoto Animation originally specialised in delicate animation tasks usually done by women, and continued to employ many women among its staff.
And unlike many in the sector, it had a reputation as a generous employer, said Hikawa.
“The working conditions were known to be very good, with the staff very well treated in an industry where we often work late into the night,” he said.
Anime and manga are among Japan’s best known modern cultural exports, and form a key plank of the country’s plans to grow its tourism industry.
Would-be artists flock to the country hoping to find work in the sector, and Japanese anime films are regularly nominated for Oscars.
Henry Thurlow, an American animator and director in Japan, said he was horrified by the news.
“That this crime happened in Japan, and that this crime happened to this small community of artists, who are among the hardest working people in the world, was quite shocking,” he told AFP.
“It’s an attack on every person working in this industry. We all know each other,” he added.
“The fear and trauma stemming from this attack is going to affect a lot of people for a very long time.”
Send confidential news tips to [email protected].
Breaking Banner
New revelation in Trump’s involvement in Stormy Daniels hush money payoff is an impeachable offense: CNN panel
A CNN panel convened to discuss new evidence that shows Donald Trump was heavily involved in the plot to keep his affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels secret before the 2016 election concluded that it is one more impeachable offense.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, CNN commentator Errol Louis said that the newly revealed texts messages and phone-calls between former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and Trump aide Hope Hicks prove that the then-candidate was in the thick of it before the election.
"He did know, Errol," host Berman explained. "All the evidence is he knew. There's all these phone calls, there are the checks. There's Michael Cohen's testimony. The evidence says the president was lying to the American people."
Angela Merkel says Trump tweets go against what makes America great
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday condemned President Donald Trump's xenophobic tweets against four minority Democratic congresswomen, saying the US leader's attacks "go against what makes America great."
"I firmly distance myself from (the attacks) and I feel solidarity towards" the women, she told journalists.
"In my view, the strength of America lies in that people from different (origins) contributed to what makes the country great."
Trump on Sunday urged a group of four progressive Democratic congresswomen of colour -- all American citizens and three of them US-born -- to "go back" to their countries of origin.
‘A total disgrace’: Outrage as Trump EPA says it won’t ban pesticide linked to brain damage in children
"The EPA is endangering the lives of children to protect pesticide industry profits."
In a move environmentalists denounced as yet another case of the Trump administration putting industry profits over public health, the Environmental Protection Agency announced on Thursday that it will not ban chlorpyrifos, a pesticide linked to brain damage in children.