‘An insult to all Afghans’: Kabul outraged after Trump floats plan to kill millions, wipe Afghanistan off face of the earth
The U.S. president said he has not acted on the plan because he doesn’t “want to kill 10 million people”
Kabul reacted with outrage and demanded clarification Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he has military plans that could wipe Afghanistan “off the face of the Earth,” killing millions of people.
Following Trump’s remarks, the office of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said in a statement that Afghanistan “will never allow any foreign power to determine its fate.”
“While the Afghan government supports the U.S. efforts for ensuring peace in Afghanistan,” the statement read, “the government underscores that foreign heads of state cannot determine Afghanistan’s fate in absence of the Afghan leadership.”
Trump’s comments came during a meeting in the Oval Office Monday with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.
“We’re not fighting a war,” Trump said of the U.S.-led conflict that has lasted nearly 18 years, the longest war in American history. “If we wanted to fight a war in Afghanistan and win it, I could win that war in a week. I just don’t want to kill 10 million people.”
“I have plans on Afghanistan that, if I wanted to win that war, Afghanistan would be wiped off the face of the Earth. It would be gone,” the president added. “It would be over in, literally, in 10 days. And I don’t want to do that—I don’t want to go that route.”
Watch:
WATCH: President Trump says that he could win the 18-year Afghan War in 10 days, because he has plans that could wipe Afghanistan off the face of the Earth and kill 10,000,000 people, but “I don’t want to go that route.” pic.twitter.com/1GdlqF5UE8
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 22, 2019
The Afghan public expressed revulsion at Trump’s remarks, which came as U.S. envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalizad arrived in the Middle East for talks with the Taliban.
Shakib Noori, an entrepreneur based in Kabul, told Reuters that Trump’s comments were “embarrassing and an insult to all Afghans.”
Afghan-American author Khaled Hosseini expressed a similar sentiment, calling Trump’s statement “reckless” and “appalling.”
Rahmatullah Nabil, former Afghan intelligence chief and presidential candidate, slammedTrump on Twitter.
“Your insulting message to [Afghanistan],” Nabil wrote, “is either accept the [Pakistan] proposal for peace or eventually you may have to use nukes.”
The View’s Meghan McCain throws a fit when Beto O’Rourke says Trump is acting like a Nazi
Meghan McCain on Tuesday reacted angrily when Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke said that President Donald Trump is acting like a Nazi during an appearance on ABC's "The View."
After O'Rourke talked about the need to stand up to Trump's extremism, McCain objected to some of the language he's used to describe the dangers of the movement that the president has been leading.
"You're talking about Trump supporters, comparing them to Nazis in Nuremberg," she said. "That sounds extreme to me as well."
"No, I'm not comparing everyone..." O'Rourke began.
"You compared his rally to Nuremberg!" McCain interrupted.
US financier Jeffrey Epstein appeals bail denial in sex-trafficking case
Jeffrey Epstein, the financier facing charges of sex trafficking involving dozens of underage girls, has appealed a federal judge’s decision to keep him in a Manhattan jail while he awaits trial.
According to a court notice made public on Tuesday, Epstein will ask the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn the judge’s July 18 rejection of his request to remain under house arrest in his $77 million mansion on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.
Epstein has pleaded not guilty and the appeal was expected. His lawyer Reid Weingarten did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman in Manhattan declined to comment.