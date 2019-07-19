Angela Merkel says Trump tweets go against what makes America great
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday condemned President Donald Trump’s xenophobic tweets against four minority Democratic congresswomen, saying the US leader’s attacks “go against what makes America great.”
“I firmly distance myself from (the attacks) and I feel solidarity towards” the women, she told journalists.
“In my view, the strength of America lies in that people from different (origins) contributed to what makes the country great.”
Trump on Sunday urged a group of four progressive Democratic congresswomen of colour — all American citizens and three of them US-born — to “go back” to their countries of origin.
Despite a domestic uproar over the comments which were deemed “racist” by the House of Representatives, Trump repeatedly renewed his attack.
“If you’re not happy here, you can leave … This is about love for America, certain people hate our country,” he tweeted on Tuesday, while repeating the same message to a rally on Wednesday.
International condemnation has rained down over the comments, with British Prime Minister Theresa May calling them “completely unacceptable” and New Zealand’s leader Jacinda Ardern saying she “completely and utterly” disagrees with him.
While usually refraining from commenting on other countries’ domestic politics, Merkel on Friday also had markedly sharp words about Trump’s latest attacks.
Questions over racism are particularly sensitive in Germany given its Nazi past, and the government routinely speaks out forcefully in favour of tolerance and diversity.
While Merkel had shared a visibly warm relationship with former US president Barack Obama, her contact with Trump has been formal and firm.
Setting the tone from the start, Merkel in her first phone call with Trump after he took office offered cooperation, but also reminded him of democratic values.
That phone call led some commentators to suggest she had taken on the mantle of the “leader of the free world”, a title usually reserved for US presidents.
Send confidential news tips to [email protected].
‘A total disgrace’: Outrage as Trump EPA says it won’t ban pesticide linked to brain damage in children
"The EPA is endangering the lives of children to protect pesticide industry profits."
In a move environmentalists denounced as yet another case of the Trump administration putting industry profits over public health, the Environmental Protection Agency announced on Thursday that it will not ban chlorpyrifos, a pesticide linked to brain damage in children.
‘We’re talking about ethnic cleansing’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe demolishes Lindsey Graham’s horrific defense of Trump’s racism
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough warned that President Donald Trump's rally in North Carolina -- and Sen. Lindsey Graham's defense of the hateful language used there -- had opened a dark chapter in U.S. history.
The "Morning Joe" host said the parallels with Nazi Germany were obvious, and he sounded the alarm over Graham's comment that Trump wouldn't want to send Somali refugees like Rep. Ilhan Omar back to their home country if they were wearing "Make America Great Again" hats.
"We are now talking about an ethnic cleansing politically," Scarborough said, "an ethnic cleansing, politically, of people who do not support our side."
Shrine to Apostle Peter unearthed: Israeli archaeologist
Excavations in Israel's Galilee have uncovered remains of an ancient church said to mark the home of the apostles Peter and Andrew, the dig's archaeological director said Friday.
Mordechai Aviam of Kinneret Academic College, on the shore of the Sea of Galilee in northern Israel, said this season's dig at nearby El-Araj confirmed it as the site of Bethsaida, a fishing village where Peter and his brother Andrew were born according to the Gospel of John.
The Byzantine church was found near remnants of a Roman-era settlement, matching the location of Bethsaida as described by the first century AD Roman historian Flavius Josephus, Aviam said.