Angela Merkel suffers new shaking spell, third in a month
German Chancellor Angela Merkel suffered a new trembling spell on Wednesday, the third time in less than a month, raising questions over her health.
Merkel began shaking involuntarily as national anthems were being played at the reception of Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne, an AFP photographer witnessed.
A government spokesman played down the trembling, telling AFP: “The chancellor is well and the talks with the Finnish prime minister will go on as planned.”
The shaking was visible although less severe than during the first episode in June.
On that occasion she appeared unsteady and shook as she stood in the midday sun next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom she was welcoming with military honours.
The first bout of shaking was blamed on dehydration, but a second episode struck a week later at the end of June, just hours before she was due to board a plane for a G20 summit in Japan.
Officials had taken the same line then as on Wednesday, saying that she was fine and that she would not be cancelling any planned engagements.
Merkel, who turns 65 in a week, has always enjoyed relatively robust health.
Frequently called the European Union’s most influential leader and the most powerful woman in the world, Merkel has said she will leave politics at the end of her term, in 2021.
UK Ambassador Kim Darroch to Washington quits over Trump row
Britain’s ambassador to Washington resigned on Wednesday after Donald Trump labelled him “stupid” and “wacky” following the release of confidential memos from the envoy in which he branded the U.S. president’s administration inept.
Memos from Kim Darroch were leaked to a British Sunday newspaper, infuriating Trumpwho lunched a stinging Twitter attack on both the envoy and British Prime Minister Theresa May who had given him her full support.
Ilhan Omar responds to Tucker Carlson’s xenophobic tirade: ‘Kinda fun watching a racist fool weeping about my presence in Congress’
"No lies will stamp out my love for this country or my resolve to make our union more perfect," said the Minnesota congresswoman
After Fox News host Tucker Carlson Tuesday night launched a xenophobic tirade accusing Rep. Ilhan Omar of showing "undisguised contempt for the United States and for its people" by criticizing the nation's systemic injustices, Omar mocked Carlson as a "racist fool" and said he will "just have to get used to calling me congresswoman."