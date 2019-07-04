Another unpopular president tried to turn around his low numbers with a Fourth of July celebration — it didn’t end well
President Donald Trump may hope that by throwing a giant military parade and giving a grand speech this Fourth of July, he will impress people enough to turn around his dismal polling numbers.
If so, there is a historical example that the president might want to take as a cautionary tale: President Harry Truman.
As presidential historian Douglas Brinkley explained to CNN’s Dana Bash on “Inside Politics,” Truman — at the nadir of his popularity — tried to turn his image around with a similar grand statement on the Fourth of July. And he ultimately decided not to run for re-election at all.
“Very different time back July 4th, 1951,” said Bash. “A big birthday for the president then. And that president was Harry Truman, and he gave a speech on the Mall talking about self-control, patriotism, faith and institutions. Meaning he gave a pretty political statement and speech at that time.”
“Yeah,” said Brinkley. “And Truman only had about 150,000 people there … this was in the middle of the Korean War. Election cycle was coming up in 1952. They used to say he had a 27 percent approval rating. He thought by speaking at the Mall it might bring him up a little bit. It didn’t, and Truman couldn’t run for re-election.”
