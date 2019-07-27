Apple will face tariffs on components imported from China: Trump
President Donald Trump warned Friday that he would snub Apple’s requests for tariff exemptions on device components imported from China, as he put pressure on the tech company to shift production to the United States.
“Apple will not be given Tariff wavers, or relief, for Mac Pro parts that are made in China. Make them in the USA, no Tariffs!” Trump said on Twitter.
Later, Trump told reporters that he wanted Apple to make the parts in the United States.
“When I heard they were going to build in China, I said when you send your product to the United States, we’re going to tariff you.”
Last week, Apple filed a request with the US trade representative, saying certain components for its $6,000 Mac Pro desktop computer could only be sourced from China and should be exempt from US tariffs.
The move comes amid frictions between the two economic powers, which are trying to restart failed negotiations on ending a trade war.
Trump has threatened to slap punitive tariffs on more goods to press Beijing to accept more imports and improve protections for US intellectual property.
Trump praised Apple CEO Tim Cook, saying he was someone “I have a lot of liking for and respect.”
“We’ll work it out. I think they’ll announce they’ll build a plant in Texas. If they do that, I’m starting to get very happy,” he said.
Trump campaign banking on racist ‘white grievance rhetoric’ to propel him to another term: report
President Donald Trump caused a national fury when he tweeted that Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) should "go back" where they came from — a fury that grew more intense after Trump supporters chanted "Send her back!" at a rally in Greenville, North Carolina.
Even though Trump initially tried to backtrack from that incident, Toluse Olorunnipa and Ashley Parker of the Washington Post reports that the president's campaign is now all in on racism as the key to give Trump another four years.
The key to Trump’s impeachment is held by one ex-White House aide that Democrats want to grill: MSNBC panel
A panel discussion on MSNBC on the possibility that the House will soon open impeachment hearings on Donald Trump concluded that the testimony that could tip reluctant Democrats who are hesitant to move forward will come from former White House counsel Don McGahn.
Speaking with host David Gura, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said compelling McGahn to speak could lay to rest whether President Donald Trump committed obstruction.
Regarding former special counsel Robert Mueller's Wednesday testimony, he claimed, "Everybody wants instant political gratification these days. this is a marathon, not a sprint and slow and steady will win the day eventually. When people say, well, you know, Bob Mueller wasn't very exciting. he was halting in his delivery, well, he's entitled, he's a war hero. he held so many significant jobs. he took on a thankless task and sat there for seven hours."
Police fire tear gas at Hong Kongers defying ban on ‘anti-triad’ rally
Hong Kong police fired tear gas Saturday at protesters holding a banned rally against suspected triad gangs who beat up pro-democracy demonstrators near the Chinese border last weekend, tipping the finance hub further into chaos.
Riot police fired dozens of rounds of tear gas in Yuen Long, a town close to the border, after tense standoffs with protesters, some of whom were throwing projectiles and had surrounded a police van.
Public anger has been raging since last Sunday when a gang of men in white T-shirts, armed with poles and batons, set upon anti-government protesters and bystanders in Yuen Long station.