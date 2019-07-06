Quantcast
Arizona man admits he stabbed and killed teen over rap music that made him feel ‘unsafe’: report

Published

1 min ago

on

A white Arizona man accused of murdering a teenager has said the killing was over rap music, the Arizona Republic reports.

“The suspect, 27-year-old Michael Paul Adams, admitted to stabbing the teenager at about 1:42 a.m. Thursday after he heard him playing rap music in his vehicle in the Circle K parking lot, according to police records filed in Superior Court,” the newspaper reported.

Adams had been released from the Arizona State Prison Complex in Yuma two days earlier.

“Adams told police rap music makes him feel ‘unsafe’ because he had been attacked by people who listen to rap music in the past, the records state. He also said people who listen to rap music are a threat to him and the community,” the Republic reported.

“Adams used his pocketknife to stab the teen in the back and slit his throat, the records show,” the newspaper explained. “Adams’ criminal history includes theft, shoplifting, marijuana violation, disorderly conduct, assault with a weapon and aggravated assault of a correctional employee, according to Maricopa County Superior Court records.”

Read the full report.


