Arizona ‘museum fire’ balloons to over 300 acres — and they’re evacuating the area

1 min ago

A massive fire has grown much faster than anticipated, just north of Flagstaff, Arizona. Brady Smith, Coconino County National Forest, told ABC15 that they have at least 200 staff on the ground and planes dropping fire retardant.

AZCentral reported that the fire located in the Dry Lake Hills.

Coconino County Emergency Management has issued an evacuation notice for the recreational areas of Forest Road 420 to U.S. 89 and Shultz Pass Road to private land, AZ Central reported.

While a full evacuation hasn’t been ordered in other areas yet, those in the area of Forest Road 420 to Friedlein Prairie are being told to prepare to evacuate.

You can see some of the photos and videos residents have posted of the huge fire below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
