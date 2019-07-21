Arizona ‘museum fire’ balloons to over 300 acres — and they’re evacuating the area

A massive fire has grown much faster than anticipated, just north of Flagstaff, Arizona. Brady Smith, Coconino County National Forest, told ABC15 that they have at least 200 staff on the ground and planes dropping fire retardant.

AZCentral reported that the fire located in the Dry Lake Hills.

Coconino County Emergency Management has issued an evacuation notice for the recreational areas of Forest Road 420 to U.S. 89 and Shultz Pass Road to private land, AZ Central reported.

While a full evacuation hasn’t been ordered in other areas yet, those in the area of Forest Road 420 to Friedlein Prairie are being told to prepare to evacuate.

You can see some of the photos and videos residents have posted of the huge fire below:

About 130pm near 200 acre mark before inbound access closed. Thanks to the all the First Responders out there battling this complex situation. Stay safe!#MuseumFire pic.twitter.com/Zmvw3oFOYX — mike arndt (@therealmikeman) July 22, 2019

Early on, most of the slurry runs seemed to be focused on the other side of the fire. Did start seeing a few on this side more recently. Seems to not be burning as fiercely as it was earlier, but these are untrained eyes. #museumfire pic.twitter.com/hoQpLjhUDe — Jeremy Perez (@jperez1690) July 22, 2019

View from Larkspur and Wildrose just off Elden Lookout Road #MuseumFire pic.twitter.com/6oIKACW6mf — Fan of Arizona (@fanofnmtn) July 21, 2019

The #MuseumFire, north of Flagstaff, has burned 400 acres and continues to grow. Are you near the fire? Message us with sights/updates, and please stay safe. Photos courtesy of Jeremy Perez, Taylor McKinnon, Nishan Campbell and Christina Cantu https://t.co/ax2l9loipK pic.twitter.com/JUIDthU2KN — azcentral (@azcentral) July 22, 2019

Tanker drop with lead plane and helicopter on the #MuseumFire #FlagstaffAZ pic.twitter.com/tvnFGGc6L8 — Bess & Bobthe1dog (@bobthe1dog) July 21, 2019

This tanker drop was just a few minutes ago. It is going to be a long night for the Fire Crews. #MuseumFire pic.twitter.com/06hVPZr2VO — Paul Keim (@PaulKeim) July 22, 2019

View from my backyard of #museumfire taken around 2pm today. I'm guessing about 7'ish miles away. pic.twitter.com/umxnZ1ezRc — jeremysanderlin (@jeremysanderlin) July 21, 2019