Baltimore church kicks Ben Carson off their property after he shows up to defend Trump’s attacks on their city
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson traveled to Baltimore on Wednesday to defend President Donald Trump’s attacks on the city — but his defense of the president was cut short when the church where he was speaking booted him off their property.
CBS Baltimore reports that Carson went to the city to talk up the HUD’s work in Baltimore and to reassure residents that the president wants to work with them to help improve their city.
Carson had wanted to speak on property that belonged to the Morning Star Baptist Church in Baltimore — but the church told him that it didn’t want him on their property and asked them to leave.
Carson eventually gave his speech at another location, but he couldn’t help knocking the church for booting him out.
“It’s a church — they say, ‘Get off of our property!'” Carson complained. “I mean, a church! When we’re talking about helping people! This is just the level to which we have sunk!”
But Gregory Evans, a member of the Morning Star Church, told CBS Baltimore that Carson never told the church beforehand of his plans to use its property.
US imposes sanctions on Iran’s foreign secretary Zarif
The US government on Wednesday imposed financial sanctions on Iran's foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, as part of its escalating campaign of pressure against the Islamic Republic.
The highly unusual action of penalizing the top diplomat of another nation comes a month after President Donald Trump signed an executive order placing sanctions on Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Breaking Banner
Equifax is begging people not to take the cash settlement because they can’t afford to pay everyone they screwed over
As part of the credit bureau Equifax's settlement with the government over their catastrophic data breach that exposed 145 million people's Social Security numbers, those affected can file a claim to get either $125 or free credit monitoring.
But after people signed up for the $125 option in droves, Equifax, along with the Federal Trade Commission, are now begging consumers not to choose that option — because they did not set aside enough funds as part of the settlement to pay that amount to everyone:
The FTC and Equifax are now advocating people choose the credit monitoring option because there isn't enough to pay all claimants $125: "You can still choose the cash option on the claim form, but you will be disappointed... and you won’t get the free credit monitoring." pic.twitter.com/aaTc52anAC
Breaking Banner
REVEALED: Another Mitch McConnell connection to Russia oligarch uncovered
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) took to the floor this week to rail against the three days of #MoscowMitch trends on Twitter. The hashtag was part of an online effort to ask why McConnell refused to warn Americans about the Russia hacking when former President Obama did. Further, there was a question about why McConnell continues to block an election security bill proposed by Democrats.