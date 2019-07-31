Baltimore church kicks Ben Carson off their property after he shows up to defend Trump’s attacks on their city

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson traveled to Baltimore on Wednesday to defend President Donald Trump’s attacks on the city — but his defense of the president was cut short when the church where he was speaking booted him off their property.

CBS Baltimore reports that Carson went to the city to talk up the HUD’s work in Baltimore and to reassure residents that the president wants to work with them to help improve their city.

Carson had wanted to speak on property that belonged to the Morning Star Baptist Church in Baltimore — but the church told him that it didn’t want him on their property and asked them to leave.

Carson eventually gave his speech at another location, but he couldn’t help knocking the church for booting him out.

“It’s a church — they say, ‘Get off of our property!'” Carson complained. “I mean, a church! When we’re talking about helping people! This is just the level to which we have sunk!”

But Gregory Evans, a member of the Morning Star Church, told CBS Baltimore that Carson never told the church beforehand of his plans to use its property.

Watch the video below.