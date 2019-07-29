Baltimore mayor blasts ‘childish’ Trump in CNN scolding: ‘Our country is in turmoil under his leadership’

President Donald Trump has continued to double down on his attacks on the city of Baltimore amid his racially-tinged fury with House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD), even tweeting about it amid the aftermath of a gruesome mass shooting in California.

In a phone interview with CNN’s John Berman on Monday, Baltimore Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young tore into Trump for attacking his city.

“I would like to tell him, stop tweeting,” said Young. “No president in modern history of the office of the president has done any childish behavior like this president has exhibited. If he really wants to, he needs to send us federal assistance, not only to Baltimore but cities around this country, that are in the same situation that Baltimore is in.”

“He’s the most powerful man on the face of the Earth as president of the United States of America,” added Young. “This is below a president to do these kind of things. He should be uniting this country instead of racially dividing us. A president has never in my lifetime exhibited this type of behavior. He’s alienated our allies around the country. What else is he going to do?”

“The president claims he’s talking about the conditions in the city of Baltimore,” said Berman. “Let me ask you, you’ve been mayor of the city since May, has he reached out to you once since you’ve been mayor to talk about conditions?”

“No, he has never reached out,” said Young. “He had a pledge, that he was going to do infrastructure. We’re still waiting on that. We have an aging infrastructure in the city of Baltimore for unfunded mandate by the EPA for us to correct it, and we have to constantly raise water rates on the poor people of the city of Baltimore. We’re a poor city. Do we have, you know, problems? Yeah. We have problems with crime and everything else, just like any other major city, just like the city that his person — Mitch McConnell — represents has these problems.”

“Do you think these attacks are even really about your city, or about something else?” Berman pressed him.

“I think it’s about dividing this country,” said Young. “If you look, he attacked four minority women and didn’t even do the research to find out three were born here and one is a naturalized citizen now. Then he attacked one of the most powerful congressmen in the country, Elijah Cummings, who represented Baltimore as well. He has a pattern of attacking people of color. If you want to help us, help us. Don’t talk about us. Send the resources that we need to rebuild America. He’s talking about he wants to make America great again, put the money in the cities that need it the most. That’s where you can make America great again. What he’s doing is, he’s making America the laughingstock of the world … Our country is in turmoil under his leadership.”

Young added that Baltimore has plenty of problems, like a number of cities, but that “It’s because of the constant reduction in funding for cities like Baltimore” from the federal government.

Watch below: