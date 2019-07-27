Quantcast
Baltimore Sun rains holy hell down on Trump in epic editorial

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump began his Saturday attacking Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and the city of Baltimore, Maryland. The city’s newspaper The Baltimore Sun unleashed on Trump for the racist attacks implying the residents were vermin or trash.

the cited the key phrase from Trump: “No human being would want to live there” it is a “very dangerous & filthy place,” he called the “worst in the USA.” The paper’s personal favorite was calling it a “rat and rodent-infested mess.”

“He wasn’t really speaking of the 7th as a whole,” the paper explained. “He failed to mention Ellicott City, for example, or Baldwin or Monkton or Prettyboy, all of which are contained in the sprawling yet oddly-shaped district…”

“It’s not hard to see what’s going on here,” the paper said. “The congressman has been a thorn in this president’s side, and Mr. Trump sees attacking African American members of Congress as good politics, as it both warms the cockles of the white supremacists who love him and causes so many of the thoughtful people who don’t to scream.”

Why Trump lashed out at Baltimore and Cummings gets lost in the shock of the racism. Perhaps it’s by design. He was illustrating how his migrant camps were better than some places in America. They are not, the Sun wrote.

“In pointing to the 7th, the president wasn’t hoping his supporters would recognize landmarks like Johns Hopkins Hospital, perhaps the nation’s leading medical center,” the editorial continued. “He wasn’t conjuring images of the U.S. Social Security Administration, where they write the checks that so many retired and disabled Americans depend upon. It wasn’t about the beauty of the Inner Harbor or the proud history of Fort McHenry. And it surely wasn’t about the economic standing of a district where the median income is actually above the national average.”

Instead, Trump was “returning to an old standby of attacking an African American lawmaker from a majority-black district on the most emotional and bigoted of arguments.”

They said the only surprise was he didn’t whip out “you people” or “welfare queens.” or mention the “ghettos.”

“This is a president who will happily debase himself at the slightest provocation. And given Mr. Cummings’ criticisms of U.S. border policy, the various investigations he has launched as chairman of the House Oversight Committee, his willingness to call Mr. Trump a racist for his recent attacks on the freshmen congresswomen, and the fact that ‘Fox & Friends’ had recently aired a segment critical of the city, slamming Baltimore must have been irresistible in a Pavlovian way,” the Sun explained. “Fox News rang the bell, the president salivated, and his thumbs moved across his cell phone into action.”

The editorial explained that it was “heartening” to see the uprising online defending the city. But, ultimately, it’s the White House who has the most power’ to affect change in the city, for good or bad. The administration has far more power than even Cummings.

“If there are problems here, rodents included, they are as much his responsibility as anyone’s, perhaps more because he holds the most powerful office in the land,” the editorial said.

They promised they wouldn’t “sink to name-calling” the way Trump would do, or even point out that he can’t spell or doesn’t know how to spell Cummings name correctly.

What they did want to do, is tell “the most dishonest man to ever occupy the Oval Office, the mocker of war heroes, the gleeful grabber of women’s private parts, the serial bankrupter of businesses, the useful idiot of Vladimir Putin and the guy who insisted there are ‘good people’ among murderous neo-Nazis that he’s still not fooling most Americans into believing he’s even slightly competent in his current post. Or that he possesses a scintilla of integrity. Better to have some vermin living in your neighborhood than to be one.”

Read the full editorial at The Baltimore Sun.


