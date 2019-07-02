Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Battle-ready’ right-wing groups plan to rally at Trump’s Fourth of July blowout: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that several far-right groups are planning to rally in Washington, D.C. as President Donald Trump hosts his massive Fourth of July celebration — and that some of the attendees may be armed.

The event, titled the “Rally for Free Speech,” will be headlined by such right-wing activists as former Breitbarter Milo Yiannopoulos, anti-Muslim activist Laura Loomer, and internet con artist Jacob Wohl, all of whom have been banned from various social media platforms for hate speech. The event is also, however, intended to be a show of strength against antifascist protestors, following the violent altercation against right-wing journalist Andy Ngo in Portland, Oregon.

The organizer of the event is Luke Rohfling, the leader of the “Proud Boys,” a prominent far-right men’s group that identify as “Western chauvinists” and whose members have been implicated in violent brawls. The event is not formally being organized by the Proud Boys, but many among their number are organizers or in the speaker lineup.

Rohfling and others have denied the rally will be violent, but have also warned that antifascists may attack the event with acid — based on an unverified message on Telegram — and some right-wing commenters online have urged rallygoers to come armed.

“We are expecting a lot of Trump supporters, and especially battle-ready Trump supporters,” said Jesse Sparks, the organizer of a counterprotest called All Out D.C.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president has demanded an unusually extravagant and partisan Fourth of July celebration, complete with military parades, fighter jet flyovers and possibly tanks. A prime viewing spot for the festivities is being roped off at the Lincoln Memorial, available to Trump’s friends, family, and “VIP” guests who receive tickets from the Republican National Committee.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Black woman forced to relocate after white passenger refuses to sit next to her on Spirit Airlines flight

Published

6 mins ago

on

July 2, 2019

By

According to a report from Yahoo Lifestyle, a black woman flying from Las Vegas to Chicago was forced to beg fellow passengers on the Spirit Airlines flight to switch seats with her after a white woman protested having to sit next to her.

In a Facebook post, Tiarra Tiarra wrote that the woman -- who she said appeared to be Russian -- denied her attempt to take her seat.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump renews angry rants against New York probes: ‘First they tax you — then they sue you’

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 2, 2019

By

President Donald Trump started off the day with another Twitter rant against the state of New York and its investigations of his family business.

The president ranted Monday against the state and its Democratic governor, Andrew Cuomo, and attorney general, Latitia James, for investigating the Trump Organization and Trump Foundation, which was forced to shut down over financial improprieties.

"People are fleeing New York like never before," Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. "If they own a business, they are twice as likely to flee. And if they are a victim of harassment by the A.G. of the state, like what they are doing to our great NRA, which I think will move quickly to Texas, where they are loved."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump ‘spooked’ out of Iran airstrike after watching retired general on Fox News

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 2, 2019

By

President Donald Trump changed his mind on attacking Iran last month after watching one of his pals argue against military action on Fox News.

Retired four-star Army general Jack Keane -- who Trump twice asked to serve as defense secretary -- appeared twice on the president's favorite TV network on June 20 to make the case that Iran had mistakenly shot down a U.S. drone, reported Politico.

Trump had speculated earlier in the day that the action might have been a fluke, rather than a deliberate provocation, and Keane went on Fox News to state his agreement -- and remind viewers of a horrific incident when Ronald Reagan was president.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image