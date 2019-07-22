Bill Barr ‘crossed the line established by federal criminal law’ — and should be prosecuted: legal experts
This Wednesday, July 24, former Special Counsel Robert Mueller is set to testify before two separate Democrat-led committees in the House of Representatives — and some of the questions will no doubt involve Attorney General William Barr’s response to Mueller’s final report for the Russia investigation. That response has drawn widespread criticism from Democrats as well as from some of President Donald Trump’s conservative detractors. And two days ahead of Mueller’s testimony, former Homeland Security advisor Elizabeth Holtzman, a Democrat, and New York University law professor Ryan Goodman recommend on the Just Security website that the House of Representatives refer Barr for criminal prosecution for lying to Congress.
Prior to joining the NYU faculty in 2009, Goodman (a Just Security co-founder) was a law professor at Harvard University. The 77-year-old Holtzman, also an attorney, served four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and went on to serve as a member of the Homeland Security Advisory Council before resigning in 2018.
“Based on the available public record about the Russia investigation,” Holtzman and Goodman declare in their Just Security article, “it’s clear that the Attorney General has repeatedly deceived Congress in a manner that appears to have crossed the line established by federal criminal law. It’s a federal offence if anyone intentionally ‘falsifies, conceals or covers up by any trick, scheme or device a material fact’ or makes a ‘materially false’ statement before Congress.”
Holtzman and Goodman recommend that after Mueller’s testimony, Congress “should consider transmitting Barr’s multiple testimonies to the Justice Department” and “call for a special counsel to” investigate the attorney general. And they go on to explain why they believe such actions are necessary.
First, they write, Rep. Charlie Crist of Florida asked Barr, during an April hearing, if he knew what was meant by news reports that members of Mueller’s team believed his response to Mueller’s report was inadequate — and he responded, “No, I don’t.” The evidence, according to Holtzman and Goodman, says otherwise.
2020 Election
Mike Pence to headline ‘intimate’ $35,000 per couple fundraiser at gay-owned private club
Location reportedly revealed by chef during hearing on felony assault and domestic violence charges
Vice President Mike Pence will headline a $35,000-per-couple fundraiser at a private club owned by two gay men in Aspen, Colorado Monday evening.
The invitation, sent by Bob Jenkins, vice chair of Pitkin County Republicans, calls it "an intimate high dollar reception," and says, "we would like you to participate if possible. Additionally, please quietly spread the word," according to The Aspen Times.
Breaking Banner
Man who believed ‘the Bible is for white people’ gets life in prison after setting black man on fire in gruesome murder
A white man from Tennessee has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of murdering a black man by setting him on fire while he slept.
The Daily News Journal reports that 53-year-old John Carothers has pleaded guilty to murdering Robert Miller, a housemate who lived with him at the Frazier Young Supportive Living, which is a home for people with intellectual disabilities.
According to prosecutors, Carothers in March 2018 doused Miller in lighter fluid while he was asleep in his bed and then lit him on fire. Miller would subsquently die from burn-related injuries at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Fox News host wipes smirk from colleague’s face by dismantling his ‘love it or leave it’ rant
A Fox News host shut down her colleague's defense of President Donald Trump's "love it or leave it" rhetoric.
Pete Hegseth, a "Fox & Friends" host, appeared on the network's "Outnumbered" program to defend the president from charges of racism after he called out four Democratic congresswomen -- all of them women of color -- to return to their home countries.
"He’s a capitalist verses that out-and-out socialist, anti-Semitic comments that they've made," Hegseth claimed. "He wants that foil, and I think where he comes at it from the love of country perspective. It’s not that they just love and cherish the country so much, but they want to make some policy tinkers. It's that they want to change the country completely, they think America is defined by our sins and it’s a bad place."