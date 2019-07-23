Bill Barr exploited Mueller’s ‘sense of fairness’ to protect Trump: columnist

On Tuesday, Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent laid out his depressing theory on Twitter about why the upcoming House hearings with former special counsel Robert Mueller are unlikely to, in any meaningful way, reveal Mueller’s personal beliefs on Trump’s criminality or culpability.

The short answer, Sargent wrote, is that Attorney General William Barr knows how Mueller operates — and exploited his “sense of fairness” to ensure he would not speak ill of the president:

1) There’s something very perverse at the core of the Mueller situation, and we shouldn’t let it get lost. When Mueller is asked to say explicitly whether he concluded Trump committed criminal obstruction, he likely won’t say. Why? Out of an abundance of fairness to Trump. — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) July 23, 2019

2) It’s important to understand that William Barr cynically exploited this sense of fairness on Mueller’s part. Barr did this by suggesting that Mueller *could have* given his *personal* opinion on whether Trump committed criminal obstruction, even absent charges. — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) July 23, 2019

3) But we know from Mueller’s report that he would not be comfortable doing this, because as Mueller himself said, absent trial, Trump would not be able to defend himself. This is probably why he’ll continue to refuse to answer the question tomorrow. — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) July 23, 2019

4) Now DOJ is putting the cherry on top of Barr’s cynicism, by trying to constrain Mueller from telling full truth about what leeway Barr did or didn’t give him. Barr is exploiting Mueller’s sense of fairness, and Trump is reaping the benefits. We’ll all be in the dark for it. — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) July 23, 2019

Sargent concluded by reiterating, as he did in a recent article, that even if Barr succeeds in preventing Mueller from revealing any new information, just reiteration of what is already in the report in a public setting could be damaging for the president in its own right.