Bill Barr says he ‘might as well take a shot’ at restoring the citizenship question — but he sounds pessimistic

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday, Attorney General William Barr confirmed that the Justice Department is still looking to cure the complaints of federal judges and include a citizenship question in the 2020 Census.

But as Politico reporter Eliana Johnson noted, even Barr did not seem to have confidence that the administration could do what President Donald Trump wants:

After the Supreme Court refused to reverse lower courts that put the question on hold, and remanded the matter for further review amid extensive evidence that the administration is deliberately trying to rig the census to deny representation and funding to racial minorities, the DOJ initially announced their intention to abandon the issue, but hours later was forced to keep litigating after Trump tweeted that it was “fake news” the administration would no longer pursue it.

The DOJ has since handed off the case to a new team of lawyers, likely a sign that the agency’s career civil servants are unwilling to be associated with it.

Trump can’t let Democrats have the spotlight — so he’s hosting a rally to respond to Democrats’ debate

Published

16 mins ago

on

July 8, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign has announced a new MAGA rally -- the day after the second round of debates among 2020 Democratic Party hopeful.

The second round of debates will be hosted by CNN on July 30-31 in Detroit.

The following day, Trump's campaign will hold a rally at US Bank, which has a capacity of over 17,000 and is the largest indoor arena in the Cincinnati area.

This is not the only scheduling that appears to be designed to rebut negative stories about Trump.

On Saturday, the Trump campaign announced they would hold a campaign rally in North Carolina -- on the evening of special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony before Congress.

‘Positives and negatives’: How the White House is dealing with Trump’s science hoaxes

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 8, 2019

By

President Donald Trump delivered his environmental speech Monday proclaiming that the United States would have the cleanest air and water in the world. Currently, the U.S. stands at closer to 27th in the world, and Flint, Michigan along with other cities are still waiting for policymakers to guarantee safer drinking water.

Trump has made a series of strange conspiracy theories about the climate crisis, such as windmills causing ear cancer and the climate crisis is a hoax perpetrated by China.

In response to questions about these issues, Trump's EPA Administrator, Andrew Wheeler, dismissed the conspiracies, The New York Times reported.

Trump will do his big July Fourth event again next year

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 8, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has been excited about his July Fourth speech and particularly the crowd of people he saw that spilled out beside the reflecting pool at the Lincoln Memorial. It's for that reason he wants another one.

The news came from MSNBC Monday, who had few details on what all the 2020 July Fourth celebration will include, other than his glee over the event.

Trump tweeted the same photo of the crowd at least six times since last week's rain-soaked speech.

