Bill Barr sides against DOJ’s civil rights division with decision not to prosecute NYPD officer in Eric Garner’s death: CNN
For years, members of Eric Garner’s family and criminal justice advocates have worked to hold the NYPD accountable for his death. Garner was stopped by officer Daniel Panteleo for selling loose cigarettes. The encounter quickly escalated when Panteleo put Garner in a chokehold and brought him to the ground, as Garner famously yelled “I can’t breathe!” before he died.
On Tuesday, CNN reported that Attorney General William Barr has opted out of pursuing federal civil rights charges against Panteleo. He agreed with a Justice Department team that prosecutors failed to prove the officer acted willfully, according to a senior Justice Department official. The Civil Rights Division in Washington disagreed.
The federal government had until Wednesday to make a decision. Their refusal to pursue federal charges against Panteleo means he’s not going to face criminal penalties for Garner’s death, which occurred 5 years ago.
‘White supremacy is a hell of a drug’: columnist explains the GOP’s garbled response to Trump
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump addressed comments he'd made telling four freshman congresswomen -- all American citizens and women of color -- to go back to their countries.
The comments set off a furor that the president was being outwardly racist.
“It's up to them. They can do what they want. They can leave, they can stay, but they should love our country,” the president told reporters Tuesday when he was asked about his remarks.
On CNN Tuesday, New York Times columnist Wajahat Ali explained how Donald Trump's comments -- and his Republican counterparts' refusal to call them racist -- is rooted in a dangerous white supremacy, or terror at the "browning of America."
GOP conspiracy buff Devin Nunes claims with no evidence that Democrats are conspiring with Mueller to create an anti-Trump ‘narrative’
Rep. Devin Nunes of California has never been shy about promoting right-wing conspiracy theories, and the Republican congressman has come up with one involving House Democrats and former Special Counsel Robert Mueller: that the two are joining forces to create a “narrative” about President Donald Trump and the Russia investigation.
Mueller is scheduled to appear before two Democrat-led committees next week on Wednesday, July 24. Previously, Mueller’s testimony was scheduled for July 17, but it was postponed a week in order to give House members more time to ask him questions. And Nunes, during an appearance on Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News on Monday night, insisted that Mueller and Democrats are conspiring against the president.
Judge boots Roger Stone off all major social media platforms in expansion of gag order
Trump ally Roger Stone, who is due to be tried on multiple charges ranging from obstruction of justice to witness tampering later this year, got slapped this week with an expanded gag order that barred him from using all major social media platforms.
The Washington Post reports that Judge Amy Berman Jackson increased the scope of Stone's gag order and ordered him to stop communicating publicly through Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.