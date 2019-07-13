Bill de Blasio has a ‘Waterloo’ moment as blackout hits New York City — while he’s campaigning in Iowa

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was ripped online on Saturday for being out of town campaigning while Manhattan was plunged into darkness by a power outage.

The mayor took a break from campaigning in Waterloo, Iowa to speak to New Yorkers via television cameras.

Twitter was quick to pounce, with many highly criticizing de Blasio for his presidential bid which has failed to get traction with voters.

Here is some of what people were saying:

Omg the town he's in is called Waterloo, Iowa. you can't make this up. pic.twitter.com/mV3kN437WB — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) July 14, 2019

deblasio running for president 1100 miles away from new york while manhattan is engulfed in darkness is just a little too on-the-nose — rat king (@MikeIsaac) July 14, 2019

Buttigieg returned to his city in a time of crisis and it was still a PR disaster. Imagine how well @BilldeBlasio abandoning his city altogether will go down. — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 14, 2019

Hi @BilldeBlasio There's a black out in NYC. You know nothing about it, since you're running a campaign you have zero chance of winning. — Mike (@FuctupMike) July 14, 2019

This picture will be trouble all week for NYC mayor Bill de Blasio. https://t.co/3X7XPIBs67 — Juan Manuel Benítez (@JuanMaBenitez) July 14, 2019

NYC Mayor DiBlasio – put down that corn on the cob and get next flight out of Iowa.#NYCBlackout — Blog Boy Tweets (@BlogBoyTweets) July 14, 2019

Massive power outage in NYC on a summer night. Will that bring @BilldeBlasio home from Iowa? "First I have to get the details," he says. — claire brinberg (@clairebrinberg) July 14, 2019

Corey Johnson all over this outage… Bill de Blasio. Not so much. — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) July 14, 2019

The Mayor of New York is too busy in Iowa right now running for President to be the Mayor of New York during the blackout. We're taking applications now. Some experience desired but clearly not required given the current office holder. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) July 14, 2019

De blasio is in Waterloo, Iowa campaigning for job he has to chance to win while nyc has massive power outage and citizens direct traffic. https://t.co/nCirxDKass — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 14, 2019

Live look at Mayor de Blasio in Iowa during a NYC blackout: pic.twitter.com/RPK5kxqwO4 — Joe Manniello (@joe_manniello) July 14, 2019

Power outage in Manhattan. Mayor @BilldeBlasio/@NYCMayor hasn’t tweeted about it, with the exception of one retweet. The Speaker of the NY City Council @CoreyinNYC has been tweeting updates for the past 30 minutes. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 13, 2019

The lights are out in NYC and our mayor is in Iowa campaigning to be president. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) July 14, 2019

But, no official briefing. People still stranded on subway cars & in elevators. Traffic lights are out .. pedestrians directing traffic. No air conditioning at at least one hospital.

Let’s just say the optics of a mayor undecided about leaving Iowa aren’t great. https://t.co/cDftLXzTm3 — Steve Capus (@SteveCapus) July 14, 2019

If we can use the New York power outage to force @BilldeBlasio out of the race, @MikeGravel will be garaunteed a spot on the debate stage. — Kamran Fareedi (@kamran_fareedi) July 14, 2019

DeBlasio not returning until tomorrow. lol, what a shit show — Liars Get Blocked (@CodeRed33127656) July 14, 2019

de Blasio getting right to work on that blackout pic.twitter.com/PHovxP48kE — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) July 13, 2019

New Yorkers will no doubt be typically forgiving of Mayor de Blasio for being in Iowa as a summer blackout plunges Times Square, Midtown, and the Upper West Side into darkness. — Warren Bass (@warren_bass) July 14, 2019

i’m no lawyer but from what i understand this is true and legally binding and this is why de blasio has made efforts to keep this knowledge from the people — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) July 14, 2019

Bill de Blasio facing tough questions about why he isn’t in New York during a major blackout while running a long shot presidential campaign from a city called Waterloo is a bit too on the nose — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) July 14, 2019

The speaker's over this, while the mayor's in Iowa https://t.co/mDmjr9av8I — Harry Siegel (@harrysiegel) July 14, 2019

Here in IA I asked Mayor Bill De Blasio if he’s returning from the trail to address power outages in NY. “There are plenty of situations where I would go home immediately. There are others where I would not. It depends on the specifics if this needs to be addressed immediately.” pic.twitter.com/kEQwhKSCXD — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) July 14, 2019

@cnn just asked Mayor de Blasio who is in charge on the ground in the #NYCblackout while he is in Iowa. His response: “Iron Fist.” — Shawn Champagne (@shawn_champagne) July 14, 2019

“Manhole Fire” can also aptly explain your presidential campaign — KK Jain (@KK_ncnt) July 14, 2019

maybe you should drop out of the race — kurtis wu (@kurtis_wu) July 14, 2019

Feel free to come back and address this emergency. You’re polling at like 0% so you probably should drop out already 😂 — Kristin Ryan (@KristinR412) July 14, 2019

Drop out of the presidential campaign. You clearly have to be in the city to — you know — do your job. — C. Spencer Beggs (@spencerbeggs) July 14, 2019