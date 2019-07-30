Bishop doubles down in new insane claim after saying men are gay because their mothers like a certain sex practice

A Greek Orthodox bishop upset many people around the world recently when he declared the reason men are gay is because their parents engaged in a specific sex act – and the mother enjoyed it. He’s now back, not only defending his claim, but doubling down.

Bishop Neophytos Masouras called that act “abnormal,” and named it.

“It happens during the parent’s intercourse or pregnancy. It follows an abnormal sexual act between the parents. To be more clear, anal sex,” the Bishop said.

Astonishingly, he made his remarks to young primary school students during “spiritual meetings of dialogue.”

His remarks have gone viral.

Bishop Masouras is now doubling down, insisting he’s right, and saying he has the full support of the church.

“I expressed the position of the Church and the position of the saints,” Bishop Masouras said, as the Cyprus Mail reports.

As wrong as the Bishop is, at least his explanation was not especially derogatory.

He “compared homosexuality to a child being talented in music, when someone is born,” the Cyprus Mail explained. “He used the example of a musician’s child being talented in music as well, and also said that fetuses are the same as seeds planted in a garden. Seeds, he said, contain information and they grow based on the information contained in their DNA, which is as an embryo that absorbs information while it is inside its mother.”

Saints aside, there do not appear to be any scientific studies to support Masouras’ claims.