Bishop tells students men are gay because their parents engaged in an ‘abnormal’ sex act – and liked it

‘A Desire Is Born, and Then the Desire Is Passed on to the Child’

Bishop Neophytos Masouras of Morphou’s Church of Cyprus, a Greek Orthodox Church in Akaki, told primary school students that men are gay because their parents engaged in an “abnormal sexual act,” and the mother enjoyed it. The enjoyment is apparently a pre-requisite.

“It happens during the parent’s intercourse or pregnancy. It follows an abnormal sexual act between the parents. To be more clear, anal sex,” the Bishop told students during a “spiritual meetings of dialogue,” the UK news site Metroreports.

The Bishop cited a recently deceased saint, Saint Porfyrios, who he says said “that when the woman likes that, a desire is born, and then the desire is passed on to the child,” Metro reports, citing the LGBTQ organization Accept LGBTI Cyprus.

There is, in fact, zero evidence of this unscientific claim.

On the Facebook page where the video is posted, commenters were only too happy to mock the Bishop’s false claim. Here’s one, translated by Facebook:

“So, my father, if the woman in time does oral, the child will become a dentist? Just a question my father!!!!! HAVE MERCY!!!!!!!!”

Pink News adds that the “clip went viral on social media in the country, with LGBT rights group ACCEPT asking: ‘How are lesbians created?’”

The video does not have subtitles:

