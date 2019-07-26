Bishop tells students men are gay because their parents engaged in an ‘abnormal’ sex act – and liked it
‘A Desire Is Born, and Then the Desire Is Passed on to the Child’
Bishop Neophytos Masouras of Morphou’s Church of Cyprus, a Greek Orthodox Church in Akaki, told primary school students that men are gay because their parents engaged in an “abnormal sexual act,” and the mother enjoyed it. The enjoyment is apparently a pre-requisite.
“It happens during the parent’s intercourse or pregnancy. It follows an abnormal sexual act between the parents. To be more clear, anal sex,” the Bishop told students during a “spiritual meetings of dialogue,” the UK news site Metroreports.
The Bishop cited a recently deceased saint, Saint Porfyrios, who he says said “that when the woman likes that, a desire is born, and then the desire is passed on to the child,” Metro reports, citing the LGBTQ organization Accept LGBTI Cyprus.
There is, in fact, zero evidence of this unscientific claim.
On the Facebook page where the video is posted, commenters were only too happy to mock the Bishop’s false claim. Here’s one, translated by Facebook:
“So, my father, if the woman in time does oral, the child will become a dentist? Just a question my father!!!!! HAVE MERCY!!!!!!!!”
Pink News adds that the “clip went viral on social media in the country, with LGBT rights group ACCEPT asking: ‘How are lesbians created?’”
The video does not have subtitles:
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Kellyanne Conway snarls US media is no different than Russian hackers in ugly exchange with reporters
During a brief press availability outside the White House, senior Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway took an ugly shot at the U.S. media, comparing reporters to Russian hackers trying to subvert democracy.
Asked whether the president is taking reports of possible hacking of the 2020 election seriously, the always combative Conway felt the need to attack the assembled reporters.
"Well, we want secure elections," she retorted. "We don't want anyone to interfere with them whether they're foreign governments or the domestic press corp."
When reporters protested and asked what she meant by "domestic press corp," she snapped back, "You know what it means."
2020 Election
Trump’s making a bet that his racist attacks will boost his support with white women
President Donald Trump is losing support among white, working-class women -- but he's making a gamble that his racist attacks on Democratic congresswomen will win them back.
Polling throughout Trump's presidency has shown that women voters are more concerned over his offensive rhetoric than men, and recent surveys show he's not getting much credit from voters who say they're satisfied with the economy, reported The Atlantic.
WHO says e-cigarettes ‘undoubtedly harmful’
Electronic cigarettes are "undoubtedly harmful" and should be regulated, the WHO said Friday as it warned against the use of vaping products by smokers trying to quit their deadly habit.
The growing popularity of e-cigarettes, battery-powered devices that enable users to inhale addictive nicotine liquids, has raised fears among policymakers worldwide of a new gateway addiction for young people.
While vaping exposes users to lower levels of toxins than smoking, the World Health Organization said the devices still pose "health risks" to users.