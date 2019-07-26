Bitter Trump lashes out at Fox News after its latest poll shows him getting crushed by Joe Biden

President Donald Trump on Friday unleashed a bitter Twitter tirade against Fox News because it’s latest poll shows him getting absolutely crushed by former Vice President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2020 matchup.

“Fox News is at it again,” the president complained. “So different from what they used to be during the 2016 Primaries and before — Proud Warriors! Now new Fox Polls, which have always been terrible to me (they had me losing BIG to Crooked Hillary), have me down to Sleepy Joe.”

….the fact that I have gone through a three year vicious Witch Hunt, perpetrated by the Lamestream Media in Collusion with Crooked and the Democrat Party, there can be NO WAY, with the greatest Economy in U.S. history, that I can be losing to the Sleepy One. KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019

Fox’s poll shows the president losing to Biden by a whopping ten points in the 2020 general election, while also showing Trump losing to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) by six points.

And despite the president’s complaints about Fox News polls’ accuracy in 2016, the final Fox poll that year had Clinton beating Trump by four points in the popular vote and was well within the margin of error, as Clinton eventually beat Trump in the popular vote by two points.