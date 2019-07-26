Quantcast
Connect with us

Bitter Trump lashes out at Fox News after its latest poll shows him getting crushed by Joe Biden

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump on Friday unleashed a bitter Twitter tirade against Fox News because it’s latest poll shows him getting absolutely crushed by former Vice President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2020 matchup.

“Fox News is at it again,” the president complained. “So different from what they used to be during the 2016 Primaries and before — Proud Warriors! Now new Fox Polls, which have always been terrible to me (they had me losing BIG to Crooked Hillary), have me down to Sleepy Joe.”

Fox’s poll shows the president losing to Biden by a whopping ten points in the 2020 general election, while also showing Trump losing to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) by six points.

And despite the president’s complaints about Fox News polls’ accuracy in 2016, the final Fox poll that year had Clinton beating Trump by four points in the popular vote and was well within the margin of error, as Clinton eventually beat Trump in the popular vote by two points.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Jeffrey Epstein accused of posing as a Victoria’s Secret talent scout in order to grope models

Published

27 mins ago

on

July 26, 2019

By

According to a New York Times report, a California model has accused currently incarcerated millionaire Jeffrey Epstein of pretending to be a talent scout for fashion retailer Victoria's Secret in order to grope her in a hotel room.

Epstein is currently in a New York City jail on charges of sex trafficking, and recently claimed he was assaulted leading him to be put under on suicide watch as he awaits his trial.

In an interview with the Times, Alicia Arden claimed that the attack happened in 1997 when she was 27.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Drunk white man pulls gun on black neighbor and spews racist abuse: police

Published

38 mins ago

on

July 26, 2019

By

A white man from Louisiana was arrested this week after police say he drunkenly pulled a gun on his black neighbor and called him the N-word.

The Monroe News Star reports that police were called this week to respond to a disturbance in West Monroe, Louisiana that involved a 60-year-old man named Thomas Paulk, who had driven onto his neighbor's driveway and had started taking photos of his property.

When his neighbor approached him, Paulk pulled out a gun and called the neighbor a "no-good piece of sh*t n*gger," police say.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP candidate arrested over insane mass shooting threat – one day after actually shooting someone

Published

45 mins ago

on

July 26, 2019

By

A failed Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate was charged with making a mass shooting threat a day after he was arrested in connection with a shooting at his home.

Christopher Jonathan Barnett was jailed again Thursday evening and remains held without bond after allegedly threatening a University of Tulsa administrator and the school's football fans leaving a game at halftime, reported the Tulsa World.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]