Black Georgia lawmaker accuses white man of demanding she ‘go back where she came from’ in supermarket diatribe

On Friday evening, Erica Thomas, and African-American Democratic lawmaker in the Georgia House of Representatives, was shopping at a Publix supermarket in Mableton when a white customer came up to her and shouted at her, telling her to “go back where you came from” — words echoing President Donald Trump’s recent racist attacks on four Democratic congresswomen of color.

Thomas’ crime? She had too many items for the express checkout line.

Today I was verbally assaulted in the grocery store by a white man who told me I was a lazy SOB and to go back to where I came from bc I had to many items in the express lane. My husband wasn’t there to defend me because he is on Active Duty serving the country I came from USA! — Erica Thomas (@itsericathomas) July 20, 2019

In a tearful video uploaded to Facebook, Thomas said she was too taken aback by the accosting to capture it on video, but walked through what happened.

“This white man comes up to me and says, ‘You lazy son of a b*tch.’ He says, ‘You lazy son of a b*tch, you need to go back where you came from,'” said Thomas, visibly shaken. “I said, ‘Sir, you don’t even know me. I’m not lazy. I’m nine months pregnant.'”

“There’s so much hate in this world and it’s being incited by our president every single day,” she said.

Thomas told the Associated Press that she has contacted the police and hopes to obtain security footage of the incident from Publix.

Watch her describe the incident below:

