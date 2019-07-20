Quantcast
Black Georgia lawmaker accuses white man of demanding she ‘go back where she came from’ in supermarket diatribe

On Friday evening, Erica Thomas, and African-American Democratic lawmaker in the Georgia House of Representatives, was shopping at a Publix supermarket in Mableton when a white customer came up to her and shouted at her, telling her to “go back where you came from” — words echoing President Donald Trump’s recent racist attacks on four Democratic congresswomen of color.

Thomas’ crime? She had too many items for the express checkout line.

In a tearful video uploaded to Facebook, Thomas said she was too taken aback by the accosting to capture it on video, but walked through what happened.

“This white man comes up to me and says, ‘You lazy son of a b*tch.’ He says, ‘You lazy son of a b*tch, you need to go back where you came from,'” said Thomas, visibly shaken. “I said, ‘Sir, you don’t even know me. I’m not lazy. I’m nine months pregnant.'”

“There’s so much hate in this world and it’s being incited by our president every single day,” she said.

Thomas told the Associated Press that she has contacted the police and hopes to obtain security footage of the incident from Publix.

Watch her describe the incident below:

I’m about to be very Transparent because this racism and hate is getting out of control! I feared for my life!

Posted by Erica Thomas on Friday, July 19, 2019


