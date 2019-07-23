Black man righteously scolds judge after white gun nut walks free: ‘Keep on with these racial disparities’
A Vermont man excoriated a judge this week after bail was not imposed on a white man who violated a court order by allegedly purchasing a handgun.
Max Misch was first charged in February with two misdemeanor counts of possessing high-capacity magazines, which are illegal in the state.
In a Monday hearing, Judge William Cohen ruled that Misch would not have to pay bail after he allegedly bought a handgun in violation of a court order. Misch’s wife reported the gun purchase to police.
Assistant Attorney General John Waszak asked the judge to set bail at $200, but he was rebuffed.
In a video obtained by VTDigger, Shawn Pratt, a black man who was in the courtroom, shouts at the judge over the release conditions.
Pratt explains that his nephew was held on a high bail for over a year before the charges were dropped.
“My nephew didn’t get no conditions,” Pratt says in the video. “This is unfair. He should be locked up.”
“You should be locked up,” Misch snarls back as he walks past Pratt, adding, “Shut the fuck up.”
“You’re letting him walk out of here guys!” Pratt yells. “My nephew, he was in jail for a whole year, your honor! A whole year! For nothing! He’s black.”
Pratt continues as a uniformed officer escorts him from the courtroom.
“Keep on with these racial disparities, guys!” he exclaims. “We’re watching all of you!”
Watch the video below from VTDigger.
