‘Blood of Jamal Khashoggi and innocent people of Yemen’ on his hands as Trump vetoes effort to block massive Saudi weapons sale
“U.S. weapons have been used for the mass killing, starvation, and maiming of countless Yemeni civilians, including schoolchildren. Today’s news is heartbreaking. We will never stop fighting to end U.S. brutality in Yemen.”
In a move anti-war critics warned will “greenlight more atrocities” by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, U.S. President Donald Trump late Wednesday vetoed three congressional resolutions that aimed to block billions of dollars in weapons sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
“The blood of Jamal Khashoggi and the innocent people of Yemen is on the president’s hands,” Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) tweeted after Trump vetoed the bipartisan measures, which passed last month after the president attempted to skirt Congress and unilaterally authorize over $8 billion in arms sales to the repressive Gulf nations.
The congressional resolutions were not approved by a veto-proof majority, meaning any effort to override Trump’s veto would likely fail.
As The Guardian reported, the “arms package included thousands of precision-guided munitions, other bombs and ammunition, and aircraft maintenance support” for the Saudis and UAE.
In his veto message, Trump cited unspecified “threats” from Iran as a justification for approving the weapons sales to Saudi Arabia without congressional approval.
Mariam Iskajyan, program manager for policy and advocacy at Win Without War, said the president’s vetoes are “heartbreaking” and could have devastating consequences for the people of Yemen, who are already suffering from the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
“U.S. weapons have been used for the mass killing, starvation, and maiming of countless Yemeni civilians, including schoolchildren,” Iskajyan tweeted. “We will never stop fighting to end U.S. brutality in Yemen.”
One commentator suggested Trump’s decision to continue funneling arms to the UAE and the Saudis as they commit atrocities in Yemen amounts to yet another reason House Democrats must launch an impeachment inquiry immediately:
Breaking: Trump just vetoed THREE bipartisan resolutions that would have blocked his emergency arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
Trump’s decision to veto the congressional measures comes just months after the president vetoed a War Powers resolution that would have ended U.S. complicity in the Saudi-led coalition’s war crimes in Yemen.
Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a statement that Trump’s vetoes Wednesday will “cost innocent lives.”
“These weapons are going to continue fueling a reckless and brutal campaign of violence,” said Engel, “and exacerbating the world’s worst humanitarian catastrophe.”
Ex-GOP House Intel head blows up Devin Nunes’ dream of replacing Dan Coats: ‘He’d never be confirmed’
Sitting with a former Democratic counterpart who also headed up the House Intelligence Committee, ex-Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI) said there was no way that Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) would be approved by the GOP-controlled Senate to replace Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.
Rogers piled on Nunes after his CNN panel mate, ex-Rep Jane Harman (D-CA) -- who also once headed the House Intel committee -- called out the California congressman over his behavior at the Robert Mueller hearing on Wednesday.
"I really worry by the way all the chatter about replacing Dan Coats as the Director of National Intelligence. That will destabilize the entire intelligence community," Harman lamented.
Judge rules Trump must face lawsuit over alleged multilevel marketing scheme
President Donald Trump and his associates have faced not only an abundance of criminal investigations, but civil probes and lawsuits as well. And on Wednesday, a judge in Manhattan ruled that an anti-Trump lawsuit alleging deceptive and unfair business practices can go forward.
On Wednesday, the major media were dominated by coverage of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s public testimony before Congress. But there was other Trump-related legal news as well, including U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield’s ruling that claims of unfair competition, fraud and deceptive trade practices can continue in a class-action lawsuit.
CNN
Trump’s problems are far from over as Dems move closer to grilling his White House counsel on obstruction: John Dean
Democrats have emerged from former special counsel Robert Mueller's Wednesday testimony with cause to pursue even more hearings with people at the heart of President Donald Trump's Russia scandal.
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "New Day," John Dean said one of the next person to be compelled to testify will likely be former White House Counsel Don McGahn, who was central to one of the episodes of potential obstruction of justice, and who has so far refused the House's directive to speak with key committees.
"John Dean, we’re almost out of time, but final word," said anchor Alisyn Camerota. "You think the next thing we see is the court compelling Don McGahn to testify?"