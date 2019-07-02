Body of plane stowaway ‘landed near London sunbather’
The body of a suspected stowaway who fell to his death from a Kenya Airways plane landed next to a man sunbathing in his garden in south-west London, a neighbour said.
Police believe the victim fell into the property in Clapham from the landing gear compartment of a plane heading to Heathrow Airport.
A neighbour told the Press Association news agency that he heard a “whomp” when the body hit the ground on Sunday afternoon, and went upstairs to look out of a window.
“At first I though it was a tramp asleep in the garden. He had all of his clothes on and everything,” the neighbour, who asked not to be named, was quoted as saying.
“I had a closer look and saw there was blood all over the walls of the garden.
“His head was not in a good way. I realised immediately that he had fallen.
“So I went outside and it was just then the neighbour came out and he was very shaken.
“He had been sunbathing and he landed one metre away from him.”
A photograph published in The Sun newspaper on Tuesday showed paving stones in the garden smashed and the ground dented.
Describing the victim, the neighbour added: “One of the reasons his body was so intact was because his body was an ice block.”
Police said on Monday that a bag, water and some food was found in the landing gear compartment of the plane once it arrived at Heathrow.
Officers are now working to identify the victim.
Many stowaways do not survive due to the lack of oxygen and freezing temperatures in the wheel-wells of aircraft flying at high altitude.
Several bodies have been found along the Heathrow flight path in west London, according to aviation expert Alastair Rosenschein.
“The problem occurs because of lack of security at a number of airports around the world and also the immigration draw,” he told BBC radio.
“It is believed that these are primarily illegal immigrants who are trying to get into this country by climbing into the undercarriage bay of aircraft.”
China slams Trump’s ‘gross interference’ in Hong Kong
China on Tuesday rebuked Donald Trump for "gross interference" in Hong Kong's affairs after the US president said protesters who stormed the city's legislature wanted democracy for the financial hub.
Trump weighed in on the protests in Hong Kong on Monday, saying the demonstrators are "looking for democracy" but that "some governments don't want democracy"."We deplore and strongly oppose the relevant country's gross interference in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular press briefing.
China, he added, warns "the relevant country to speak and act cautiously and stop interfering in Hong Kong's internal affairs in any form".
Michael Jackson fans sue over HBO documentary
Michael Jackson fan clubs are set to sue two alleged child abuse victims of Michael Jackson in a French court this week over their claims in the recent HBO documentary "Leaving Neverland".
Thursday's hearing will take place at a court in the northern city of Orleans where the Michael Jackson Community, the MJ Street and On The Line groups will begin proceedings against the men they accuse of sullying the image of the late singer.
The four-hour documentary broadcast on US channel HBO focuses on testimony by James Safechuck, 41, and Wade Robson, 36, who recount separate but consistent accounts of how their idol molested them as boys at his Neverland Ranch in California.
US proposes $4 billion in new tariffs on EU imports, including parmesan cheese and whiskey
The United States on Monday proposed $4 billion in tariffs on a range of European Union products -- including parmesan cheese and Scotch and Irish whiskey -- over subsidies for commercial aircraft.
The list also includes sausages, hams, pasta, olives and many other cheeses including reggiano, provolone, edam and gouda.
"Today, the Office of the US Trade Representative is issuing for public comment a supplemental list of products that could potentially be subject to additional duties," it said in a statement.