‘Bond is dead’: White dudes flip out over casting of a black woman as next Agent 007
On Monday, the Daily Beast reported that the new 007 — the special agent in the James Bond series — will be portrayed by the black actress Lashana Lynch.
The announcement set off predictably racist and sexist reactions.
Perhaps the most prominent right-winger to voice his displeasure was Ben Shapiro, who complained that it didn’t make sense for Bond to be a woman because of the character’s signature seduction moves.
“Bond is about the guns and the girls,” Shapiro said, noting that a woman in a seductive role was not realistic.
If I had to listen to Ben Shapiro talk about the art of seduction and why 007 can only be a man then so do you. pic.twitter.com/MRGwoyXMyAADVERTISEMENT
— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) July 15, 2019
But other viewers were also disappointed in Lynch as the new 007.
Bond is a white British man period. Anything else is NOT A BOND MOVIE. I really hope it tanks at the box office.
— Clay Moore (@ClayMoo51513219) July 15, 2019
She is not James Bond, she will be 007. There is a difference.
— (@Hallferic) July 15, 2019
Its Jane, Jane Bond! pic.twitter.com/AQ6xBWj02M
— Tales From Adult Survivors (@StoriesofAbuse) July 15, 2019
Bond is dead. Next… pic.twitter.com/4EqpTExkQf
— mike shaw (@mikeshawazst) July 15, 2019
^^^
lol hollywood in a nutshell
— NitroStarman (@AdamCBessinger) July 15, 2019