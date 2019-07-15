Quantcast
'Bond is dead': White dudes flip out over casting of a black woman as next Agent 007

1 min ago

On Monday, the Daily Beast reported that the new 007 — the special agent in the James Bond series — will be portrayed by the black actress Lashana Lynch.

The announcement set off predictably racist and sexist reactions.

Perhaps the most prominent right-winger to voice his displeasure was Ben Shapiro, who complained that it didn’t make sense for Bond to be a woman because of the character’s signature seduction moves.

“Bond is about the guns and the girls,” Shapiro said, noting that a woman in a seductive role was not realistic.

But other viewers were also disappointed in Lynch as the new 007.

