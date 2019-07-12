Brazil’s Bolsonaro says may appoint son as US ambassador
Jair Bolsonaro is considering appointing his son Eduardo as ambassador to Washington, the Brazilian leader has revealed, citing the 35-year-old’s friendship with the children of US President Donald Trump.
Eduardo, currently a member of parliament, accompanied his father to a private meeting with Trump during a diplomatic visit to Washington in March.
“In my opinion, he can be the right person and could present the message perfectly in Washington,” Brazil’s right-wing leader told reporters in Brasilia on Thursday.
But the decision is up to Eduardo, he added, who would have to resign from Congress and secure approval by the Senate.
Eduardo, the third of the president’s four sons, said he had yet to receive a formal offer but would accept the role.
“If the president entrusts me with this mission, I would be ready to resign my mandate,” he said.
“I speak English, I speak Spanish, I was elected with a record number of votes, I am chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee… I believe these credentials give me a certain qualification.”
The president announced he was considering his son for the role one day after Eduardo turned 35 — the minimum legal age required for overseas ambassadorships in Brazil.
Commentary
Bill Barr’s nefarious plan isn’t over: Why the Census question was only the beginning
Last week President Trump sent the Department of Justice into a tailspin by publicly insisting that he planned to defy the Supreme Court ruling which found that the government's rationale in the census citizenship question case was so "contrived" that not even Chief Justice John Roberts could stomach it. Lawyers at Justice had already acquiesced to the ruling, as expected, when Trump started blathering about how they had several ways to get the question on the census anyway, including simply issuing an executive order.
Breaking Banner
Mike Pence killed judicial nomination of former solicitor to cover up his ‘controversial’ tenure as Indiana’s governor: report
The former solicitor general who defended the Indiana governor's policies in court lost his shot at becoming a federal judge after Vice President Mike Pence intervened -- to shield his controversial tenure from scrutiny.
The vice president scuttled the nomination process for Tom Fisher, who had defended Pence's policies when he was Indiana governor, because he didn't want that period of his political life dragged through his former solicitor's confirmation hearings, reported Politico.
Trump: It’s not free speech if journalists ‘write bad’ stories about me that make me ‘angry’
President Donald Trump's "Social Media Summit" was attended by a slew of right wing extremists, conspiracy theorists, and bigots, so he had the support of the room when he slaughtered the First Amendment.