Brexit is a ‘massive economic opportunity’: PM Johnson
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday said Brexit was a “massive economic opportunity” but had been treated under his predecessor Theresa May as “an impending adverse weather event”.
In a speech in Manchester where he pledged new investment in Leave-voting areas, Johnson promised to step up negotiations on post-Brexit trade deals and set up free ports to boost the economy.
“When people voted to leave the European Union, they were not just voting against Brussels, they were voting against London too,” he said.
Johnson promises to give more powers to local communities, as well as boost broadband and transport infrastructure in a speech focused on domestic issues.
“Taking back control doesn’t just apply to Westminster regaining sovereignty from the EU, it means our cities and counties and towns becoming more self governing,” he said.
“Leaving the EU is a massive economic opportunity to do things we’ve not been allowed to do for decades,” he said.
Asked about the prospect of Brexit negotiations, Johnson said he was willing to engage with EU partners but only if the backstop clause was removed from the current divorce agreement struck by May.
The backstop seeks to ensure a free-flowing post-Brexit border between British Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, an EU member state, in all eventualities.
“The approach of the UK government is not going to be disengaged or aloof or waiting for them to come to us, we are going to try to solve this problem,” he said.
“We can’t do it as long as that anti-democratic backstop, that backstop that seeks to divide our country, divide the UK, remains in place. We need to get it out and then we can make progress.”
Trump smears lawmaker Elijah Cummings and his district in ugly Twitter rant accusing him of corruption
President Donald Trump launched an ugly attack on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) Saturday morning, calling his district "a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess," and accusing him of corruption.
Once again attacking a Democratic lawmaker of color, Trump tweeted, "Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous. His district is considered the Worst in the USA."
He then added, "As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place. Why is so much money sent to the Elijah Cummings district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States. No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately!"
Trump’s turn towards overt racism is driving away a big part of his base that helped him win in 2016: report
In a column for the Daily Beast, Molly Jong-Fast is reporting that Donald Trump's ramping up of racist rhetoric -- particularly against four female Democratic lawmakers of color -- is hurting him with a key demographic that helped propel him into the White House in 2016.
Jong-Fast begins by noting that white working women who supported Trump in 2016 seem to have found Trump's growing reliance on racism as a focus of his campaign unpalatable and are turning on him.
The Supreme Court’s conservatives just handed Trump a big win in the border wall fight
In a 5-4 decision Friday night, the Supreme Court lifted a district court’s injunction against President Donald Trump’s efforts to use $2.5 million in military funds to build a wall on the U.S. Mexican border.
The five conservative justices voted to lift the injunction, while the four liberals dissented. Justice Stephen Breyer, one of the liberal justices, concurred in part with the majority’s decision that would allow the administration to re-allocate the funds and finalize contracts and administrative procedures related to the building of the wall. But Breyer would have blocked the actual construction of the wall until the litigation has concluded.