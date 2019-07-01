‘Brilliant’ ‘Compelling’ ‘Warrior’: New post-debate polls say Democrats thrilled with Warren and Harris
A new set of HuffPost/YouGov polls find Democratic voters were thrilled with Senators Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris. Democratic voters and those who lean left were asked about last week’s debates, and those two candidates were seen as “outperforming in their respective appearances, eroding former Vice President Joe Biden’s perceived edge as the most electable,” HuffPost just reported.
For each debate night, 59% of those polled said Sen. Warren and Sen. Harris each did the best. Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro on the first night and former Vice President Joe Biden on the second night both came in second with just 16%.
But the comments respondents left may say even more than the percentages.
On Elizabeth Warren:
-
- “She actually has plans instead of just vague talking points.” ― Utah woman, age 29
- “She clearly identifies issues and has policy plans to address them. She’s direct and articulate about the mistakes being made by the current administration. She hasn’t got time for nonsense.” ― Kentucky woman, age 64
2020 Election
2020 Election
Julián Castro blasts Donald Trump for his meeting with Kim Jong-un
Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro blasted President Donald Trump on Sunday for seeming determined to appease North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.
"Well, look, I'm always for speaking to our adversaries, opening up diplomatic conversations," Castro told host Brianna Keilar on CNN. "The problem is that this president seems bent on approaching this very erratically, very haphazardly. As you know, Brianna, he did this at the last minute. And the problem with that is that, to be effective, this usually goes the other way around. There's a lot of staff work that goes into preparing a meeting like this so that concrete terms are on the table and you can get something out of the meeting."
2020 Election
Demanding end to ‘AIPAC-created status quo,’ progressive Jewish group pressures 2020 Democrats to take stand against Israel’s brutal occupation
"It is about time we realize the status quo is not working to bring peace to the region."
In an effort to pressure Democratic presidential candidates to take a stand against Israel's treatment of Palestinians, the youth-led progressive Jewish advocacy group IfNotNow has launched a new campaign arm with the goal of bringing Israel's brutal occupation "to the forefront of the 2020 elections."
As Politico reported on Saturday, IfNotNow is "training organizers in the early primary state of New Hampshire" and "plans to 'bird-dog' presidential candidates at public events to create viral moments and prod the Democratic Party leftward on the issue of Israel."