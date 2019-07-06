British ambassador ripped Trump as ‘inept’ and ‘incompetent’ in secret warnings to London: report

Explosive “secret cables” sent to London from their ambassador to the United States were leaked to the Daily Mail.

“Britain’s Ambassador to Washington has described Donald Trump as ‘inept’, ‘insecure’ and ‘incompetent’ in a series of explosive memos to Downing Street,” the newspaper reported. “Sir Kim Darroch, one of Britain’s top diplomats, used secret cables and briefing notes to impugn Trump’s character, warning London that the White House was ‘uniquely dysfunctional’ and that the President’s career could end in ‘disgrace.'”

Once cable warned Trump could be indebted to “dodgy Russians.”

Another said Trump’s presidency could “crash and burn” and that “we could be at the beginning of a downward spiral … that leads to disgrace and downfall.”

“We don’t really believe this Administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept,” he wrote.

However, Trump could “emerge from the flames, battered but intact, like [Arnold] Schwarzenegger in the final scenes of The Terminator.”

One document said Trump had a “credible path” to win re-election in 2020, but noted his Make America Great Again campaign rallies are “almost exclusively white.”

“Of the main campaign promises, not an inch of the Wall has been built; the executive orders on travel bans from Muslim countries have been blocked by the state courts; tax reform and the infrastructure package have been pushed into the middle distance; and the repeal and replacement of Obamacare is on a knife edge,” he said.

Trump’s Iran policy was also slammed as “incoherent, chaotic” and deducing that Trump’s official explanation for not launching missile strikes “doesn’t add up.”

“It’s more likely that he was never fully on board and that he was worried about how this apparent reversal of his 2016 campaign promises would look come 2020,” Darroch wrote.

Another memo said Britain had “cultivated” many of the people who Trump calls for advice in the eveings.

The Daily Mail noted the “bombshell comments risk angering the notoriously thin-skinned President and undermining the UK’s ‘special relationship’ with America.”

Read the full report.