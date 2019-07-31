Broadway icon Harold Prince dead at 91
Broadway director and producer Harold Prince — who brought some of the most successful musicals ever to the stage including “The Phantom of the Opera” and won a record 21 Tony awards — died Wednesday after a short illness. He was 91.
Tributes poured in for Prince, whose glittering career lasted more than 60 years and featured several hit collaborations with fellow musical theater royalty Stephen Sondheim (“Company” and “Sweeney Todd”) and Andrew Lloyd Webber (“Phantom” and “Evita”).
Lloyd Webber described him as “the prince of musicals.”
“This wonderful man taught me so much and his mastery of musical theater was without equal,” the British composer wrote on Twitter.
Prince — called “Hal” by those close to him — passed away in Reykjavik, Iceland, his publicist said in a statement emailed to AFP.
He leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Judy; a son and a daughter, and three grandchildren.
“As per his wishes, there will be no funeral but there will be a celebration of his life this fall with the people he loved most, the members of the theatrical community that he was a part of for seven decades,” the spokesman said.
Prince was born in New York on January 30, 1928, getting his first foot through the theater door as an assistant to producer-director George Abbott in the late 1940s and early 1950s.
He shot to fame as a co-producer of Abbott’s “The Pajama Game,” which won the 1955 Tony for best musical.
Prince enjoyed further success with “Cabaret” in 1966 before starting a long and fruitful partnership with Sondheim, which brought a string of accolades.
Their 1970 comedy “Company” won six Tony awards, including best musical. “Follies,” which opened the following year, went one better, picking up seven Tonys.
“A Little Night Music” (1973) and “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (1979) both won Tonys for best musical. The latter also collected an Olivier Award for Best New Musical.
Prince directed Lloyd Webber’s hit musicals “Evita” (1978 in London’s West End) and “The Phantom of the Opera,” which opened in London in 1986 and went on to become the longest-running show in Broadway history.
He received a special Tony Award for lifetime achievement in 2006.
“I am saddened beyond words,” said actress-dancer Chita Rivera, who starred in the Prince-directed London and Broadway productions of “Kiss of the Spider Woman.”
“There are some people you feel we will never be without. Hal is one of them. I owe so much to him. He knows my love for him.”
US imposes sanctions on Iran’s foreign secretary Zarif
The US government on Wednesday imposed financial sanctions on Iran's foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, as part of its escalating campaign of pressure against the Islamic Republic.
The highly unusual action of penalizing the top diplomat of another nation comes a month after President Donald Trump signed an executive order placing sanctions on Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Equifax is begging people not to take the cash settlement because they can’t afford to pay everyone they screwed over
As part of the credit bureau Equifax's settlement with the government over their catastrophic data breach that exposed 145 million people's Social Security numbers, those affected can file a claim to get either $125 or free credit monitoring.
But after people signed up for the $125 option in droves, Equifax, along with the Federal Trade Commission, are now begging consumers not to choose that option — because they did not set aside enough funds as part of the settlement to pay that amount to everyone:
The FTC and Equifax are now advocating people choose the credit monitoring option because there isn't enough to pay all claimants $125: "You can still choose the cash option on the claim form, but you will be disappointed... and you won’t get the free credit monitoring." pic.twitter.com/aaTc52anAC
REVEALED: Another Mitch McConnell connection to Russia oligarch uncovered
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) took to the floor this week to rail against the three days of #MoscowMitch trends on Twitter. The hashtag was part of an online effort to ask why McConnell refused to warn Americans about the Russia hacking when former President Obama did. Further, there was a question about why McConnell continues to block an election security bill proposed by Democrats.