BUSTED: Fox News paid Heather Nauert $167,000 — while she was a Trump administration spokesperson

Published

57 mins ago

on

Former Fox News anchor Heather Nauert was paid by the network while serving as a top spokesperson for Trump administration.

The revelations were made in a financial disclosure form obtained by the good-government group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW).

“She reported receiving $167,000 from 21st Century Fox, which she characterized as “Salary,” in Part 2 of her termination report. Part 2 covered the period from January 1, 2018, eight months after she entered government, to March 31, 2019, the date she left the State Department,” CREW reported.

There may be ethical issues with the arrangement.

“If Nauert’s termination financial disclosure report is correct, the salary payments are problematic because the White House gave her an ethics waiver that authorized her to meet, interview, and communicate with 21st Century Fox employees,” CREW explained. “The Counsel to the President explained that the basis for the waiver included a finding that she did not have a “continuing relationship with” or “financial interest in” the company.”

“Nauert’s receipt of salary from the media giant would, however, have constituted a continuing financial relationship with and ‘financial interest in’ the company. Her disclosure as it currently reads suggests that she was representing the government in meetings with 21st Century Fox while continuing to receive a salary from the company,” CREW noted.

“It is unclear why 21st Century Fox would have paid Nauert a salary months after she left the network and entered government,” CREW explained. “If 21st Century Fox continued to pay the salary of one of its former employees while they worked in government, it only heightens existing concerns about Fox’s relationship with and influence on the Trump Administration.”

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Trump ‘ordered’ DOJ to reverse course and take Census question directly to the Supreme Court: report

Published

5 mins ago

on

July 3, 2019

By

President Donald Trump reportedly ordered the Department of Justice to continue fighting to add a citizenship question on the 2020 Census.

Fox 5 NY's Mike Sachs reported the reversal on Wednesday.

"The DOJ reversed course to Judge Hazel, told them that they've been 'ordered' to try to get the citizenship question back on the census and that no final decision has been made yet, but their 'current plan' is to go directly to [the Supreme Court] to bless whatever they decide," Sacks reported.

On Tuesday, the DOJ surrendered on the issue, but then Trump tweeted angrily on the subject.

Federal judge demands Trump officials promise in writing that the Census won’t ask citizenship — or else

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 3, 2019

By

On Wednesday, a federal judges demanded the President Donald Trump's administration enter into a written agreement that they are not, in fact, planning to put citizenship on the 2020 Census, as previously agreed — or else he will allow civil rights organizations to pursue allegations of discrimination and conspiracy against the administration.

NPR correspondent Hansi Lo Wang reported on Wednesday afternoon that District Judge George Hazel of Maryland has given the administration a deadline of 2pm ET on Friday:

2. If Trump administration does not enter into written agreement to not pursue a #CitizenshipQuestion by Friday 2 p.m. ET hearing, Judge Hazel is ready to move forward with reconsidering recently resurrected discrimination and conspiracy allegations against the question.

Pentagon officials are ‘hiding out’ to avoid criticism for Trump’s military-themed Fourth of July rally: report

Published

26 mins ago

on

July 3, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's demand for a military extravaganza has put top military officials in an awful position.

"President Trump has described his Fourth of July extravaganza on the National Mall as the “show of a lifetime!” and an unprecedented celebration of American military strength," The Washington Post reported Wednesday. "The patriotic event, though, is proving to be a problem for the U.S. military’s top brass who must navigate the intense partisan squabbling the event has generated."

"More than any president in modern history, Trump has ignored norms intended to keep the armed forces out of partisan fights," the newspaper noted. "Trump’s July 4 celebration, which he’s calling a 'Salute to America,' has elevated his norm-defying behavior. The celebration will include flyovers by U.S. fighter jets, fireworks, tanks brought in from Fort Benning, Ga., and a speech by Trump at the Lincoln Memorial."

