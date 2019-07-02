Quantcast
BUSTED: Trump caught taking $2.5 million from America’s national parks — to pay for his Fourth of July military show

Published

11 mins ago

on

On Tuesday, the Washington Post reported that the National Park Service is siphoning off some $2.5 million in entrance and recreation fees in order to pay for President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July blowout.

The fees, which are collected from national park visitors at the gates, are generally used for maintenance and improvement of national parks, including those in D.C. like the National Mall. The transfer represents some 5 percent of all the funds tapped last year — and it is only a tiny fraction of the overall cost of Trump’s event.

“This is a breach of trust with the public,” said National Parks Conservation Association President Theresa Pierno in a message to the Post. “The public pays parks fees to fix national parks and for educational programs not the president’s parade.”

The president is calling for a massive ceremony this year, including parades of military bands, tanks in the streets, flyovers from fighter jets from every branch of the military, and a private section at the Lincoln Memorial which will be reserved for Trump’s friends, family, and “VIP” guests who receive tickets distributed by the Republican National Committee.

Sources also told the Post that the president has asked for Apollo 11 mission footage to be projected onto the Washington Monument, a strict departure from the Park Service’s general policy of displaying monuments in an unaltered form at all times.

RNC bested DNC in small-dollar donations as Trump campaign reveals massive fundraising totals: report

Published

24 mins ago

on

July 2, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign revealed massive fundraising totals for the second quarter.

"President Trump’s re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee said on Tuesday they had raised $105 million in the second quarter of this year, outraising President Barack Obama in the equivalent period during his 2012 re-election campaign and signaling that Mr. Trump will have far more resources than he did in 2016," The New York Times reports.

Foreign ‘threat actors’ are targeting Canada’s upcoming federal elections: report

Published

45 mins ago

on

July 2, 2019

By

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that an unspecified foreign power has made moves to target the upcoming federal elections in Canada.

"Threat actors are seeking to influence the Canadian public and interfere with Canada's democratic institutions and processes," said Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) spokesperson Tahera Mufti to the Beast in an emailed statement. The agency did not offer details on the specific nature of the political targeting.

The Communications Security Establishment (CSE), which overseas Canadian cybersecurity, has reportedly also briefed security-cleared officials of federal political parties on "covert and overt" attempts to influence the campaign, so that they can "strengthen internal security practice and behaviours."

