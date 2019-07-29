Quantcast
Connect with us

BUSTED: Trump nominee caught lying about his qualifications as he faces Senate confirmation

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump’s nominee to be the Director of National Intelligence is facing a stolen valor situation after claiming to have put terrorists in jail, NBC News reported Monday.

“[John] Ratcliffe, 53, has little experience in national security or intelligence. He was elected in 2014 with the support of the Tea Party, ousting 91-year-old incumbent Republican Ralph Hall. Ratcliffe had been the mayor of Heath, Texas — population 7,000 — from 2004 to 2012,” NBC reported. “During that time, Ratcliffe became a federal prosecutor, named chief of anti-terrorism and national security for the Eastern District of Texas. In 2007, Ratcliffe was named the district’s acting U.S. attorney by President George W. Bush.”

“Although Ratcliffe’s website says he ‘put terrorists in prison,’ there is no evidence he ever prosecuted a terrorism case,” NBC reported.

“He convicted individuals who were funneling money to Hamas behind the front of a charitable organization,” the congressman’s office claimed in a 2015 press release.

“While he was U.S. attorney in East Texas, Ratcliffe was appointed as a special prosecutor in a terrorism funding case in Dallas, U.S. v. Holy Land Foundation, in which a Muslim charity was found guilty of funneling money to the Palestinian terror group,” NBC reported. “But Ratcliffe’s name does not appear in the Holy Land trial record.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump nominee started right-wing conspiracy theory about a ‘secret society’ inside the FBI: report

Published

8 mins ago

on

July 29, 2019

By

The Texas Republican who President Donald Trump has nominated to serve as the Director of National Intelligence has a controversial past pushing right-wing conspiracy theories.

"Donald Trump’s new pick for Director of National Intelligence played a role last year in popularizing what briefly became one of the right’s most easily-debunked conspiracy theories about the investigation into Trump and Russia, offering what he presented as evidence of an anti-Trump “secret society” operating within the FBI," The Daily Beast reported.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

How ‘dead-enders’ could finally turn against Donald Trump — according to neuroscience

Published

33 mins ago

on

July 29, 2019

By

Journalist and historian Rick Shenkman thinks President Donald Trump’s supporters may eventually turn on him, just as he finally stopped backing Richard Nixon.

Shenkman, the founder of History News Network, stuck with Nixon through Watergate and right up until two months before his August 1974 resignation before he had enough, and he’s been haunted ever since by his support for a corrupt president, he wrote for The Daily Beast.

“I didn’t support Nixon out of ignorance,” he explained. “I was a history major at Vassar during Watergate and eagerly followed the news. I knew exactly what he’d been accused of.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Not even Trump’s appointed judge can get him out of tax lawsuit — he’s demanding a ‘compromise’

Published

46 mins ago

on

July 29, 2019

By

The federal judge overseeing litigation over President Donald Trump's taxes has set a Tuesday deadline for the parties involved to find a "compromise."

"A federal judge on Monday ordered lawyers for President Donald Trump, House Democrats and New York state to try to come up with a compromise in a fight over the president’s state tax returns," Politico reported Monday.

The deadline was set by Judge Carl Nichols -- who was appointed by Trump.

"The surprise decision came in a case in which Trump is demanding a temporary restraining order to prevent Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal (D-MA) from taking advantage of a newly passed New York law that would give him access to the president’s confidential tax filings there. Trump is challenging the underlying law, and is concerned Neal could obtain the records while the case is still pending," Politico noted. "At issue is legislation New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law earlier this month authorizing state officials there to share Trump’s state filings if requested by Neal, who is separately suing for the president’s federal tax returns."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]