‘By billionaires and for billionaires’: Democratic governor unleashes on Trump for protecting Alex Acosta
One Democratic governor couldn’t help but notice that the story of Jeffrey Epstein is yet another case of a billionaire getting off scot-free with the president and his allies.
In a Tuesday interview with CNN, Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA) called out Secretary Alex Acosta for being one of many in President Donald Trump’s cabinet to give wealthy people a pass on the law.
“I heard the president say that the secretary is a terrific guy. Well, I tell you terrific guys don’t give sweetheart deals to sex offenders because they’re a billionaire and that’s what happened here,” Inslee said. “Unfortunately, this is a continuation of a pattern in this administration. This isn’t just a one-off offense. This administration is of billionaires, by billionaires and for billionaires. This is just another incident of demonstrating that. This rogue’s gallery of cabinet members. He needs to go.”
Inslee continued: “I don’t know if impeachment is appropriate or not, but one way or not, this guy should go. The president said he’s going to bring us the best people, he’s brought us the worst.”
Inslee is one of many presidential candidates asking for Acosta to resign.
“The abuse of a child is one of the most heinous, despicable abuses of power imaginable. It is inexcusably poor judgment for a US Attorney to seek leniency for someone guilty of it. Secretary Acosta should provide his resignation immediately,” tweeted former Vice President Joe Biden.
Inslee is running on a single-issue presidential campaign saying that all issues lead back to the climate crisis. He mentioned the president’s so-called “environmental speech” Monday, calling the issue another example of Trump prioritizing billionaires.
“Look at the environmental issues, where the president tried to cover up his horrendous environmental record yesterday, which he knows he’s very weak on and exposed,” Inslee continued. “He appointed interior and EPA people who woke up every day to say what can we do to help billionaires make the skies these people need to go…. Donald Trump is for environmentalism like he is for feminism, basically.”
Watch below:
