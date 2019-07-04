‘Can we have a day with hamburgers and beer without a politician?’: Ex-CIA officer admonishes Trump
Whether or not President Donald Trump’s speech was a political statement, former CIA officer Phil Mudd wanted nothing more than to eat his hamburger in peace.
In wake of the Trump rally and speech, Mudd went off on a rant about the day normally dedicated to a celebration of America had to become about his least favorite political figure.
“Let me be subtle here at a professional level 25 years in national security I hate to do,” Mudd prefaced. “At a personal level, I hated it more. Let me tell you something, when we are in the midst of July 4th after 9/11 when I was at the CIA I thought we were celebrating the defense of ideals, the right to live free and fair. The right to live according to the documents that our Founding Fathers established, the right to — of every person every citizen in the country to pretend like they can be president, the rate to have economic opportunity. I didn’t realize we were fighting the chance to pay for guns for weapons.”
He said that he’s done national security and he thought America was about more.
“I thought this was about ideals and now we made it about the military,” he continued. “That’s not what the Founding Fathers gave us. Any gave us the gift of ideals. At a personal level, excuse me but now we have the Super Bowl as invaded by Politics players kneeling. The women’s World Cup is invaded by politics and a dispute about women going to the White House. We have a stupid dispute of politics this week about whether Nike puts a flag on a shoe. Can we actually have a day with hamburgers hot dogs and a few beers without with a few beers without a politician? One day. And now we can’t because now we’ve got politicians saying, ‘Let’s celebrate guns and aircraft — forget about the Founding Fathers who talked about being cautious with the standing military.”
CNN host Brianna Keilor joked just once she wished Mudd would say what he “really” felt.
Watch the rant below:
CNN Pentagon reporter unleashed on Trump: ‘Service to America isn’t a reality TV show’
Pentagon reporter Barbara Starr is a long-time stable in covering the Defense Department, and she was not happy with President Donald Trump's display on Independence Day.
"Well, I think I'm going to be a little bit of a divergent voice from everybody there tonight," Starr said. "This was an event supposed to be at minimum feel good for the country on a holiday. But what strikes me the most — and I feel this way as a reporter covering the military about so much of it of what we see here is that service in the United States military over the decades over the hundreds of years is not a reality TV show."
Watch Trump bizarrely claim the army retook the airports from the British during Revolutionary war
President Donald Trump appeared to stumble while reading his Fourth of July rally speech Thursday. When talking about the Revolutionary War, he talked about the successes of the U.S. Army closing the airports.
"In June of 1775 the Continental Congress created a unified Army out of the Revolutionary Forces encamped around Boston and New York, and named after the great George Washington, commander in chief," Trump read in his speech. "The Continental Army suffered a bitter winter of Valley Forge, found glory across the waters of the Delaware and seized victory from Cornwallis at Yorktown. Our Army manned the air, it rammed the ramparts, it took over airports, it did everything it had to do and at Ft. McHenry under the rocket's red glare had nothing but victory. When dawn came, the star-spangled banner waved defiant."
Retired admiral cuts Trump’s 4th of July speech down to size: All the depth of an ‘8th grade history’ lesson
The "rudimentary" and "basic" speech from President Donald Trump didn't get high marks from the CNN audience. The political panel celebrated that Trump didn't mess up and he didn't meander into a disastrous political rant. The expectations were extremely low and he managed to barely step over the low bar, the commentators noted.
But it was retired Rear Admiral John Kirby who said that the speech was like an "8th-grade history lesson."
Kirby said that he was hopeful it wasn't going to be overly militaristic, but it certainly was.
"Other politicians before Trump have, you know, liked to sort of dine off the imagery of the military," said CNN's Ryan Lizza. "In our country right now, most institutions are suffering from low popularity, the media, politicians. The military is one of the institutions that remains popular. Trump, who has never served, is like a lot of politicians who have never served and like the sort of glow of this popular institution."