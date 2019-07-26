Canadian police deploy dogs, air surveillance in hunt for murder suspects
Heavily armed police with tracker dogs were searching a remote and densely forested area of northern Canada where a pair of teens wanted in three murders are thought to be holed up.
Canadians Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are sought in the murders of Australian Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend, Chynna Deese.
The pair have also been charged with the second-degree murder of a third person, identified by police as Leonard Dyck.
All the victims were discovered in northern British Columbia earlier this month, but the suspects have now been tracked three provinces and hundreds of miles (kilometers) away to the northern Manitoba town of Gillam, police said.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have sent “a significant amount of resources” to the Gillam area, including tracker dogs, air surveillance, emergency response teams and crisis negotiators, spokeswoman Julie Courchaine said Thursday.
“We believe they are still in the area,” Courchaine said, citing two separate sightings of the suspects in the Gillam area.
Television footage showed heavily armed officers in camouflage with dogs combing the woods and searching vehicles at road checkpoints.
In an interview with Canadian Press, Schmegelsky’s father said his son was deeply troubled and “(wanted) his pain to end.”
“He’s on a suicide mission… he’s going to be dead today or tomorrow,” Alan Schmegelsky said of his son, explaining Bryer never recovered emotionally from his parents’ divorce in 2005.
“Rest in peace, Bryer. I love you,” said the older Schmegelsky, in tears.
“I’m so sorry all of this had to happen. I’m so sorry that I couldn’t rescue you.”
– ‘Do not approach’ –
The suspects were last spotted Monday before the federal police agency discovered their vehicle in the Gillam area. It had been set on fire.
Although the suspects had not been seen since, Courchaine added that there had been no vehicles reported stolen that could be attributed to the pair.
“Over the last 48 hours we have received over 80 tips and we continue to ask the public to remain vigilant,” she said.
Public Safety Ralph Goodale echoed the sentiment during an event Thursday.
“Canadians can be in absolute confidence that every technique necessary to keep (them) safe is being applied in this case,” he said.
Prior to the discovery on Monday of the burnt car, the suspects were last seen in the north of neighboring Saskatchewan province driving a gray Toyota RAV4.
The agency had earlier warned the public against interacting with McLeod and Schmegelsky.
“If you spot them – take no actions — do not approach — call 911 or your local police immediately,” the RCMP said.
The Gillam area is “all swamp, heavy trees,” and occasionally visited by polar bears, the town’s mayor Dwayne Forman told public broadcaster CBC.
“There’s only one road in and one road out,” Forman said.
Police said the vast, densely forested area was hard to search.
“This is very challenging terrain,” Courchaine said. “This is a large area, there’s lots of dense bush, forest, swampy areas, so it is very challenging.”
With wolves, bears and bugs to contend with, local guide Clint Sawchuck warned the hostile landscape was no place for the unprepared.
“It’s scary being out in the bush if you don’t know what you’re doing,” he told CBC News.
“You get off the beaten trail and it’s all swamp, you’re up to your waist in water…. and the bugs’d be eating you.”
Initially considered missing, the RCMP said on Tuesday that McLeod and Schmegelsky were instead suspects in the shooting deaths of Fowler, 23, and Deese, 24, whose bodies were found on July 15.
Police later found the body of Dyck, believed to be in his 50s or 60s, about 300 miles (480 kilometers) away, near the ruins of a torched pick-up truck believed to have been used by the teen suspects.
Police think the man, described to officers as a “loving husband and father” by his family, was killed late last week.
Bill Barr’s DOJ won’t indict Trump while he’s in office — but 27 Democratic AGs can: Ex-Obama lawyer
Former special counsel Robert Mueller decided he could not indict President Donald Trump while he is in office, but that is not the only mechanism for legal accountability.
Former Obama administration acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal explained to MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell on Thursday how there is another option.
"Last night a former Watergate assistant special prosecutor, Jill Wine-Banks, made a point about indicting a president that had not occurred to me," O'Donnell noted, introducing a clip.
"The evidence of all the elements of the crime has been established and were he not protected by the Office of Legal Counsel -- an opinion by the way that I think is flawed constitutionally and legally -- I think it’s incorrect. It’s time for someone to challenge it or change it. It may take a state prosecutor indicting the president to take it to the Supreme Court for a decision and whether you can cover up your own crime and get away with it," she noted.
Trump can be indicted — right now — regardless of DOJ rule: Trump’s GOP challenger
President Donald Trump can be indicted right now, a former top Republican prosecutor explained to MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell on Thursday.
The host of "The Last Word" interviewed Bill Weld, the former Republican governor of Massachuttes who is currently challenging the sitting president for the 2020 GOP nomination.
Prior to his career in elected office, Weld was a top federal prosecutor.
In 1981, Weld was nominated by Ronald Reagan to be the United States Attorney for Massachuttes. After receiving positive media coverage for his anti-corruption court victories, in 1986 Reagan promoted Weld to head the Criminal Division of the Department of Justice.
Mueller admitted Trump’s sworn answers weren’t all ‘truthful’ — and now Democrats are zeroing in: report
It was almost a throwaway moment, but under questioning by Florida Democrat Rep. Val Demings, former Special Counsel Robert Mueller let slip a new admission in his congressional testimony Wednesday with the potential to alter the terrain of the impeachment debate.
The Florida lawmaker pressed the ex-Marine on the president’s sworn written answers to questions provided by the special counsel, given in lieu of a formal interview, which Donald Trump refused.
“Isn’t it fair to say that the president’s written answers were not only inadequate and incomplete — because he didn’t answer many of your questions — but where he did that his answers showed he wasn’t always being truthful?” Demings asked Mueller in the hearing.