‘Chaos and confusion continues to reign’: Senator blasts Trump for ‘acting like he’s the dictator’ over census lawsuit

Even though he lost at the Supreme Court and has no more time to litigate the matter, President Donald Trump is now forcing the Department of Justice to continue challenging the case over adding a citizenship question to the 2020 Census.

On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) slammed the president for throwing everything into chaos after he has already lost.

“What is your reaction to this complete 180-degree flip by the Department of Justice and the Department of Commerce?” asked host Wolf Blitzer.

“Chaos and confusion continues to reign, emanating from this president,” said Hirono. “And he continues to think that he can do whatever he wants, and force his various departments, including the Commerce Department and the Department of Justice, to bend to his will regardless of the Supreme Court decision on the census case. So once again we see the spectacle of the president acting like he’s the dictator of our country.”

“You have a president that runs amok, and I have to say, the picture of all of these people, children locked up behind the cages, and the tanks rolling in for the Trump show for the Fourth of July, is that our country?” said Hirono. “That’s not the country that I think is a great country, that people want to come to.”

Watch below: