‘Chaos and confusion continues to reign’: Senator blasts Trump for ‘acting like he’s the dictator’ over census lawsuit
Even though he lost at the Supreme Court and has no more time to litigate the matter, President Donald Trump is now forcing the Department of Justice to continue challenging the case over adding a citizenship question to the 2020 Census.
On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) slammed the president for throwing everything into chaos after he has already lost.
“What is your reaction to this complete 180-degree flip by the Department of Justice and the Department of Commerce?” asked host Wolf Blitzer.
“Chaos and confusion continues to reign, emanating from this president,” said Hirono. “And he continues to think that he can do whatever he wants, and force his various departments, including the Commerce Department and the Department of Justice, to bend to his will regardless of the Supreme Court decision on the census case. So once again we see the spectacle of the president acting like he’s the dictator of our country.”
“You have a president that runs amok, and I have to say, the picture of all of these people, children locked up behind the cages, and the tanks rolling in for the Trump show for the Fourth of July, is that our country?” said Hirono. “That’s not the country that I think is a great country, that people want to come to.”
Trump looks at military equipment like ‘a kid with a new LEGO set’: New York Times reporter
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "New Day," New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman explained to host Alisyn Camerota how desperately President Donald Trump wants the military parade to happen.
"Do we have any reporting on how much this will cost the taxpayers?" asked Camerota.
"No," said Haberman. "We've gotten some indications, the $2.5 million the Washington Post reported, and I've confirmed this, in diverting park service fees to pay for this. But the reality is we don't know how much this is going to cost in terms of tickets and street closures."
"There have been other people who have used the military, other presidents who have used the military," said Haberman. "But none who have done it — and it's important to note when President Trump isn't the first to do something. But it is the way he's going about it, which is that he is a president who simultaneously praises authoritarians, done all kinds of things to try to maintain good relations with people who use military might in a way that democracy is not due. I think it becomes a problem for him, you are correct. He has been fantasizing about this for a very long time. Even prior to that Bastille Day event, he wanted to do something for his inaugurations. So this is a dream come true."
Republicans are ‘quiet as church mice’ as Trump ‘tramples on the American flag today’: ex-lawmaker rips Nike boycott
On Tuesday, CNN's Chris Cuomo hosted a debate between former South Carolina Democratic lawmaker Bakari Sellers and Trump adviser Steve Cortes on Nike's decision to pull the "Betsy Ross" shoes at the urging of Colin Kaepernick.
"This Republican and this fallout rage is almost laughable," said Sellers. "The shoe and flag represented a period of time where I was three-fifths of a human being. That is a issue. People don't want to go back to that time. But Nike made a business decision that they have every right to do. And so for the governor of Arizona, for Ted Cruz, for all of these now self-righteous politicians on the right to come out and break out pitchforks for Nike, look, they were the same people who were trying to burn Nikes a few weeks ago and that stock went straight up. So why don't you do that same thing again, I think it's going to help Nike's bottom line."